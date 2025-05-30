Farewell, Nadal: Words from the heart at the final chapter of a legend

With grace and compassion for his competitors, he added, “We weren’t just rivals; we were fellow travellers with mutual respect.” Photo: REUTERS

I am not a professional athlete, but my love for sports runs deep. Childhood afternoons spent playing football and badminton with friends on dusty fields were some of the purest forms of joy I've ever known. Life took a turn when I arrived in Sweden; my fascination with tennis became irresistible. And why wouldn't it? Sweden is nothing short of a wonder in the world of sports—a tennis nation in every sense. From producing legends like Björn Borg to Stefan Edberg, this country has rightly earned its fame for the sport.

My bond with tennis deepened as I watched my children grow with it. This love, it seems, runs in our blood. Both my son and daughter have represented Sweden on the international stage.

To me, tennis has never been just a game; it has been a philosophy, a way of life. I've closely observed world-class athletes and often shared moments and experiences with them. From them, I've learnt that beyond skill lies something far greater: mental strength, respect, and sacrifice.

On Sunday, we witnessed the farewell of a tennis legend: Rafael Nadal, "King of Clay" and a symbol of inspiration. With 22 Grand Slam titles—14 at Roland Garros—Nadal has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest in tennis history. His dedication to the sport, respect for opponents, and unwavering humility have made him a great athlete and a model of human excellence.

On the opening day of Roland Garros 2025, the clay court overflowed with history and emotion. Though Nadal already retired from tennis back in November 2024, this was his official farewell, on the very court he loved the most. The tears, the applause, the quiet tremble in millions of hearts—this farewell transcended sport. The entire tennis world stood still in reverence and sorrow.

In his voice, the heart spoke. As Nadal bid farewell on the iconic court of Roland Garros, it felt as if an entire horizon was setting. "I leave with peace, because I know I gave everything," he said.

With grace and compassion for his competitors, he added, "We weren't just rivals; we were fellow travellers with mutual respect."

His words resonate like a moral compass for the next generations of players, reminding us that true greatness lies not just in trophies but in character.

"Our relationship wasn't limited to competition—we grew together by respecting one another."

Every word reflected the very soul of sportsmanship. Nadal wasn't merely a player; he was the embodiment of perseverance. Injury, pain, opponents—he faced them all with heart. He won, sometimes he lost, but he never gave up.

Nadal's global fans bid him farewell from the depths of their hearts, but perhaps the most emotional moment came when the other three legends of our time, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, stood beside him.

So many battles, so many unforgettable matches, and yet, on this day, there were tears in their eyes and gentle smiles on their faces. Their warm embraces and silent expressions said it all: there is something greater than sport—humanity, respect, and friendship.

May this love transcend war-torn lands, blood-stained bullets, and walls of division. May it touch the divides of religion, race, and politics. Let past violence be replaced by the warm sunlight of peace in every heart.

Nadal's story can shine as a beacon of hope. From the tennis court rises a powerful lesson: how discipline, hard work, respect, restraint, and love can turn a human being into a global inspiration. It brings to mind the words of legendary footballer Pelé, "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."

Nadal lived this truth. With his farewell, he did not just end his chapter, he left us with a message: no goal is impossible if fuelled by love, effort, and respect for others.

My son is preparing again for tennis, for life. And I, too, prepare myself to feel the beauty of this sport more deeply, to love it anew.

Today, I say farewell to a legend, and with all my heart, I welcome the promise of a new beginning.

Rahman Mridha is a researcher, writer and former director of Pfizer in Sweden. He can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

