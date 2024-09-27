Empowering women beyond protests

As a society, we are responsible for ensuring that all women in Bangladesh are empowered to continue leading, innovating, and shaping the future. FILE PHOTO: STAR

Looking back at the anti-discrimination movement, it's impossible not to acknowledge our young women's immense courage and tenacity. Their voices rang clear amidst the chaos, demanding not just reforms but justice and equity. These women—our daughters, sisters, and friends—stood at the forefront of a battle that sought to reshape the future of Bangladesh. In doing so, they reminded us of the power of youth and the vital role women play in driving change.

The heroines that emerged during this movement, like Nusrat Tabassum, Prapti Taposhi, and Dipty Chowdhury are individuals of integrity and conviction. Their commitment to challenging an unjust system, even in the face of arrest and intimidation, deserves our recognition. But beyond that, it calls for a deeper reflection on how we can continue to empower women in Bangladesh—not just in times of crisis but in all walks of life.

Nusrat Tabassum, one of the key coordinators of the protests, led the charge from Dhaka University. Her determination to stay on the streets, even in the face of detention and hunger strikes, turned her into a symbol of resistance and justice. Nusrat's bravery inspired her fellow protesters and highlighted the lengths our young women are willing to go to demand what is right.

Prapti Taposhi, a young activist, took to the international stage, discussing the student-led protests on Deutsche Welle (DW) News. Her eloquence and insight highlighted the broader implications of the political upheaval in Bangladesh, emphasising the necessity of government accountability. Prapti's voice became a beacon for those who sought to understand the movement's more profound significance beyond the immediate demands.

Dipty Chowdhury, a prominent media figure, maintained her composure and professionalism during a tense live talk show. Her ability to handle an outburst from a retired Justice with grace is a testament to her strength and poise—qualities that resonate deeply with the spirit of the movement.

The role played by the female teachers from Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University should be highlighted as well, given the courage and articulation they displayed during the movement.

Even outside of Bangladesh, women demonstrated solidarity with the movement, showing that the fight for justice has no borders. These women, among many others, have shown us what authentic leadership looks like. But their journey doesn't end with the protest. As a society, we are responsible for ensuring that all women in Bangladesh are empowered to continue leading, innovating, and shaping the future.

To ensure that contributions from individuals like Nusrat, Prapti, and Dipty are not isolated, we must take concrete steps to empower the next generation of women. This begins with education, the cornerstone of any meaningful change. Access to quality education should be a right, not a privilege, for every girl in Bangladesh. But beyond mere access, we need to create an educational environment that encourages critical thinking, leadership, and a deep understanding of social justice.

Moreover, it is crucial to create platforms where women can express themselves freely and safely. The 2024 movement highlighted the risks that women face when they step into the public sphere. Legal protections must be strengthened to ensure that women who speak out are not silenced by fear of retribution. Support networks, both formal and informal, should be established to provide women with the resources they need to navigate the challenges of activism and leadership.

We must also address the systemic barriers preventing women from rising to leadership positions. This means not just creating opportunities but actively working to remove the obstacles that traditionally held women back. In both the public and private sectors,

In both the public and private sectors, women should be encouraged to lead based on their merits and abilities, rather than being forced into adhering to outdated societal expectations.

Mentorship programmes can play a pivotal role in this effort. By connecting young women with experienced leaders, we can create a culture of support and guidance that empowers women to take on leadership roles confidently. These mentors can provide invaluable advice, share their experiences, and help young women navigate the complex world of leadership and activism.

Finally, we must continue to tell the stories of these remarkable women. Their achievements and sacrifices should not be forgotten but should inspire future generations. By celebrating their stories in the media, literature, and our educational institutions, we can ensure that their legacy lives on and continues to inspire others.

The journey toward true equality is far from over, but we are on the right path, with women like Prapti, Dipty, and Nusrat leading the way. Now, it is up to all of us to support them—not just in their moments of triumph but in their everyday efforts to make Bangladesh a more just and equitable society.

Mamun Rashid is the founding managing partner of PwC Bangladesh and chairman at the Financial Excellence Ltd.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.