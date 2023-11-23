Dhaka for Gaza: Miles away, yet tied to the Palestinian cause

The candlelight vigils are one of the most poignant moments of this movement. They turn Dhaka's streets into a sea of flickering lights. PHOTO: FARDIN AHSHAN

Bangladesh and Palestine both have historically fought for their own rights and independence, and naturally, Bangladeshis are deeply empathetic towards the persecuted. This is exactly why we are now seeing all kinds of events to advocate for the Palestinian cause—from protests and exhibitions to candlelight vigils and concerts.

Even amidst the political unrest in the lead up to the election, we are seeing individuals in Dhaka extending their activism to address global issues, particularly the plight of the Palestinians. They are navigating the challenge of striking a balance between local concerns and their obligation to support the oppressed across the world.

The youths, who are frequently the vanguards of social change, have been essential for planning and carrying out the protests. University campuses have now evolved into focal points for passionate demonstrations. Students have assumed the lead in this fight for the Palestinian cause, motivated by a feeling of moral duty and a desire to contribute to world peace. Beyond the campuses, human rights advocates, religious leaders, and civil society organisations have joined forces to address the underlying causes of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Central Bottling Company (CBC), also known as Coca-Cola Israel, is the exclusive franchisee of Coca-Cola in Israel. And for that, people vehemently called for a boycott of the recently held Coke Studio concert. Through the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, the notion of boycotting certain consumer-based firms has taken life yet again. Furthermore, social media platforms have been essential in crafting the narrative around the protests. Trending hashtags like #FreePalestine and #BangladeshStandsWithPalestine have rallied the masses and given way to online discussions, opinions, and connecting with activists around the world. Graphic photos and movies portraying the bleak reality of Palestinians are constantly going viral, provoking strong feelings and compelling people to donate to support the cause.

The candlelight vigils are one of the most poignant moments of this movement. They turn Dhaka's streets into a sea of flickering lights. The vigils are a nonviolent show of support with the dual goals of remembering the victims of the conflict and illuminating the way forward for a peaceful conclusion. A candlelight vigil, recently held at an event called "Dhaka Flow Festival" in Gulshan, drew people from all walks of life. Throughout the evening, prayers and words of hope for Palestine resounded, creating an emotionally charged atmosphere. Candlelight, glowing across the darkness of the night, represented hope, remembering, and our common desire for a world that is fairer.

Many more such events will continue to take place as the days go on, and our people will hopefully carry on with the battle, until they see a Palestine that is free from oppression.

Zareen Tasneem Zahra is an undergrad student at North South University.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

