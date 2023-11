This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, shows flares being dropped as smoke rises above buildings in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave during an Israeli attack on November 22, 2023. Photo: AFP

The head of the United Nations children's agency yesterday called the besieged Gaza Strip "the most dangerous place in the world to be a child."

Unicef's executive director Catherine Russell said over 5,300 children have reportedly been killed in Gaza since Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, accounting for 40 percent of the deaths. "This is unprecedented," she said.