Could Bangladesh become a global halal powerhouse?

Bangladesh has demographic, cultural and geographic advantages, along with a strategic position in Asia, to expand the halal sector at one of the fastest rates in the global food industry. Photo: FREEPIK

Many of us remember that Jamuna Group's Aromatic halal soap, made with vegetable fat and marketed as a cleaner, faith-aligned choice, once seemed set to become a household name in Bangladesh. Despite early momentum, it faded due to a lack of sustained investment and nurturing, a cautionary tale for the nation's ambitions in the $7 trillion global halal economy. If Bangladesh treats its halal ambitions the way Jamuna treated Aromatic, it may win headlines but may lose the market. Most halal products still come from non-Muslim countries, a gap Bangladesh aims to fill through policy reforms, halal-focused industrial zones, and partnerships with Malaysia's certification experts. To succeed, the country must approach the halal economy as a long-term brand project or commitment.

Bangladesh has demographic, cultural and geographic advantages, along with a strategic position in Asia to expand the halal sector at one of the fastest rates in the global food industry. Progress is visible with companies securing Islamic Foundation Bangladesh certificates, but gaps persist in unified certification, regulatory consistency, dedicated Harmonized System (HS) code for halal items, swift data-tracking and export classification, modern slaughterhouse standards and testing facilities, skilled manpower, and public awareness. Leveraging support from Malaysia, which operates dozens of halal industrial parks and holds a leading share of the market, and pursuing sustained halal diplomacy can help close these gaps. Further, though Bangladesh's current role in the global halal food market is still marginal, there is strong potential through the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D8) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which could open doors to key markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The global halal market is no longer limited to religious observance, but is increasingly driven by the demand for safe, ethical and quality-assured products among consumers of all faiths. Bangladesh, with its large Muslim population and established agro-processing base, can capture this wider audience by investing in value-added halal goods such as ready-to-eat meals, nutraceuticals and certified logistics, including end-to-end halal-compliant handling. This also calls for engaging higher education institutes and research bodies to undertake advanced studies in innovative halal market strategies.

For instance, black seed oil and capsules are widely consumed in Bangladesh as a natural, faith-based remedy rooted in prophetic tradition and valued for their perceived health benefits. Locally, production is strong and the product enjoys cultural trust. Still, Bangladesh has yet to translate this advantage into a globally recognised brand. Markets in the Middle East, Europe and North America already import and consume black seed products, often from non-Muslim majority countries that have mastered packaging, certification and marketing to both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers. To claim a share of this growing sector, Bangladesh needs to invest in quality certification, modern processing, attractive branding, and strategic market positioning that connects the product's cultural heritage with contemporary wellness trends. By doing so, black seeds could become a flagship example of how faith-inspired natural remedies can carry a Bangladeshi identity to the global stage.

With rising awareness of ethical finance, halal investment in Bangladesh is also emerging as a viable and attractive avenue, appealing not only to religiously observant investors but potentially also to those seeking socially responsible opportunities. The market spans Shariah-compliant stocks, sukuk or Islamic bonds, Islamic mutual funds and real estate, governed by principles that avoid excessive uncertainty and involvement in harmful industries. Building a robust halal investment ecosystem will require transparent screening mechanisms, credible Shariah advisory boards, and regulatory frameworks that inspire confidence among both domestic and international investors, turning Bangladesh into a trusted destination for ethical capital.

Many expatriates maintain strong cultural and culinary ties to their homeland, creating steady demand for halal food, cosmetics, and wellness products from the country, and also scoping out halal investments here. Beyond consumption, diaspora entrepreneurs can play a pivotal role in building distribution networks, promoting Bangladeshi brands abroad and bridging regulatory requirements in foreign markets. By actively engaging this community through targeted trade fairs, business partnerships and diaspora investment incentives, Bangladesh can turn its overseas population into brand ambassadors and market entry points.

Halal tourism is another emerging frontier where Bangladesh can combine its cultural heritage, natural beauty, and Islamic traditions to attract a growing segment of Muslim travellers. This sector goes beyond offering halal food and extends to prayer facilities, family-oriented recreation, modest accommodation options, and Islamic heritage experiences. With the global halal tourism market also projected to grow rapidly in the coming decade, Bangladesh could leverage destinations like Cox's Bazar, the Sundarbans, and historic Islamic sites, including the Sixty Dome Mosque, while developing service standards that meet international halal certification. By integrating tourism promotion with its broader halal economy strategy, the country can generate foreign exchange, create jobs, and diversify income streams.

These shifting consumption patterns are creating fertile ground for increasing demand across product and service categories. By building a competitive halal sector that serves both domestic and international markets, the country can reduce over-reliance on saturated sectors such as RMG and tap into high-growth value chains. Expanding halal production also strengthens trade competitiveness by introducing products with higher margins, broader consumer appeal, and stronger resilience to market fluctuations.

Dr Iftekhar Ul Karim is assistant professor and director of Executive Education and Industry Outreach at BRAC University. He can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

