Bangladesh's digital footprint in the age of social media saturation

In the streets of Dhaka, amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, a silent transformation is taking place. It's not about turmoil or economic changes, but rather a shift in how people connect, communicate, and view the world. This change is driven by the use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter which have become deeply ingrained in Bangladeshi society, shaping norms and behaviours in new ways.

The rapid growth of media in Bangladesh has been remarkable. With more than 40 million Facebook users and rising, the country has embraced these platforms enthusiastically, making it one of the most digitally connected countries in South Asia. From cities to distant areas smartphones have become ubiquitous tools that open doors to virtual realms where friendships are formed, the news is shared and identities are crafted.

However, despite its promise of connection and community, excessive social media usage has started to leave its mark on Bangladeshi society by moulding behaviours and perspectives in significant ways. One noticeable consequence of being overwhelmed by social media is the weakening of social ties and personal interactions. In a society where family and community bonds have always been highly valued, the rise of virtual connections is starting to overshadow face-to-face relationships.

Additionally, the constant flow of curated images and stories has nurtured a culture centred around comparison and competition, wherein one's worth is often judged by the number of likes and followers they have amassed. This has contributed to an increase in stress, feelings of sadness, and low self-confidence among individuals who are more susceptible to the pressures of social media. With a stream of content demanding their attention, many Bangladeshis struggle to disconnect from their devices, leading to a state of distraction and unease. Research has found a connection between social media usage and negative mental health consequences like heightened levels of depression, anxiety, and sleep problems. Moreover, the widespread circulation of misinformation and fake news on platforms like Facebook has eroded trust in sources of news and authority figures, resulting in a divided and fractured public conversation.

However, there are some positives of the spread of social media as well. Many people in Bangladesh are acknowledging the impacts of spending much time online and are taking measures to regain control over their online habits. Initiatives such as digital detox retreats and grassroots campaigns promoting digital literacy and responsible online conduct are emerging to encourage a mindful and balanced approach to technology.

Furthermore, social media platforms themselves are starting to address some of the negative aspects associated with their services by enforcing stricter content moderation and introducing features that promote well-being, such as encouraging users to take breaks and limit screen time.

The consequences of changes in behaviour driven by social media usage are intricate and varied. While these platforms have undeniably transformed how people connect and have amplified their voices, the uncontrolled usage of these online spaces has also led to unintended, negative outcomes.

In this era of technological advancement, Bangladesh is facing challenges in adapting to the digital landscape. Moving ahead will demand an equilibrium between the advantages and drawbacks of media. Encouraging a society to value literacy, be responsible in its online conduct, and be mindful can empower Bangladeshis to utilise social media for building relationships, fostering community spirit, and driving beneficial social transformations all while minimising its adverse impacts, on both society and individuals.

Prof Dr Iqbal Ahmed is from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Chittagong.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.