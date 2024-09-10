Bangladesh at 50 years with the United Nations

As Bangladesh approaches the 50th anniversary of its relations with the United Nations in 2024, it is an ideal moment for reflection and renewal, with the country having already embarked on its transformative journey toward "Bangladesh 2.0." Since becoming a member of the UN in 1974, its progress in human development has been remarkable, especially considering the challenging start as one of the poorest nations in the world in 1971. The UN's recognition of Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category in 2021 marked a significant milestone in its economic journey.

Today, the interim government led by Nobel laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus is poised to navigate the emergence of a nation with a forward-looking agenda of strengthening governance, ensuring transparency and accountability, reforming institutions to make them more responsive, and empowering citizens to participate in decision-making processes. As the international community closely watches the political and social changes in Bangladesh, the interim government's articulation of a clear vision at the upcoming UN General Assembly (UNGA) 2024 will be crucial in securing further support from global leaders, investors, and multilateral organisations for its nation-rebuilding efforts.

However, the government should also approach this moment with a renewed and introspective commitment to multilateral engagement, particularly by reassessing areas where the country has underutilised its longstanding relationship with the UN. Despite significant progress in various fields, Bangladesh's engagement with UN platforms, such as the UNGA, has often been limited in scope, hindering its ability to fully benefit from this partnership, missing out on the opportunity to lead or influence larger debates on international law, trade, or global security frameworks. As Bangladesh aims to improve its negotiation strategies, multilateral diplomacy, and conflict resolution skills, it is crucial for the country to strategically seize these opportunities to boost its influence and advance its developmental and geopolitical goals on the global stage.

Bangladesh has often focused on immediate and reactive issues, rather than strategically positioning itself as a leader on global issues that could benefit its long-term interests, including global governance reforms and influence on international trade policies. While it has benefited from UN development programmes, it has not fully tapped into the extensive resources available for sectors like governance, technology and industrialisation, which still remains underdeveloped compared to other nations that have effectively utilised UN resources. Bangladesh has fallen behind in industrial diversification and technological innovation, with its economy remaining heavily dependent on the garment sector. To boost its global industrial competitiveness, the country needs to make a significant leap into higher value-added sectors.

Despite being at the frontline of climate change, Bangladesh has not fully capitalised on its position to secure global commitments to climate finance and state-of-the-art technology transfer. While it has been one of the largest and most vocal and active members of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), its influence in broader UN environmental negotiations has been limited. Bangladesh's participation needs to be robust particularly as the world prepares for UNFCCC's (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) Conference of the Parties—COP29 later in 2024. For instance, Bangladesh is uniquely positioned to champion investments in green industries including renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-friendly manufacturing firmly aligning with global sustainability trends.

Though the country is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, it has also not translated this involvement into a stronger voice in policy development. The focus has been more on participation than on influencing the strategic direction of peacekeeping operations. Bangladesh needs to ensure that its contributions are not just quantitative but also qualitative, enhancing its international influence in global peace. For instance, it can rally global support to put pressure on Myanmar to take concrete steps towards the safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya refugees and also advocate for stronger global frameworks to protect displaced populations and ensure security and stability in conflict-affected regions. Bangladesh should institutionalise its role in South-South cooperation within the UN framework, focusing on areas like technology transfer, capacity building, and regional trade, whereas South Asia remains one of the least integrated regions globally. The exchange of resources with developing countries will create new economic windows and strengthen Bangladesh's position as a leader in the Global South.

To build a more modern and competitive economy capable of addressing future challenges, Bangladesh should actively pursue opportunities for technology transfer and innovation through UN programmes, with a focus on key sectors like agriculture, health, and the digital economy. Also, the country should leverage UN-supported programmes designed to boost innovation and advance technological capabilities in industries such as manufacturing and infrastructure. Besides, it has also not effectively utilised UN expertise in managing its rapid urbanisation, resulting in challenges like inadequate infrastructure and environmental degradation in urban areas. It should work more closely with relevant UN agencies to develop and implement sustainable urbanisation strategies including investing in smart city technologies, improving urban planning, and ensuring cities are resilient to climate change.

This golden jubilee of partnership with the UN is not merely a ceremonial moment to look back, but a golden opportunity to look forward to envision a Bangladesh that is more sustainable and influential on the world stage. Reflecting on previously missed opportunities, it is now crucial for Bangladesh to develop strategies for more effectively leveraging UN resources and influence over the next 50 years. Enhanced collaboration with the UN will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in achieving the new vision of a more prosperous and resilient Bangladesh. The world will be watching, and Bangladesh 2.0 is well-positioned to meet the new challenge.

Dr Iftekhar Ul Karim is adjunct assistant professor at ZNRF University of Management Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

