Universities must prepare for the transition of students

In a recent circular, the education ministry asked all educational institutions to reopen and resume their activities. It is a curious call, to say the least, as all academic institutions have been technically open following the ISPR statement issued on August 5, the historic day of regime change. The resumption of classes, however, is a different ball game.

The traumatic memories of losing hundreds of lives due to unprecedented police brutality are still fresh in the public imagination. The resignation or forced removal of many institutional heads, including 19 vice-chancellors of public universities, has created a vacuum in academic leadership, further complicating the situation.

The challenges of reopening academic institutions, therefore, extend beyond simply unlocking their doors. While talking to our students, it was obvious that many of them are experiencing severe stress. Their mental state is a mix of grief, pride, and revolutionary zeal, which makes it difficult for them to return to any academic routine. While some are upbeat about the national duty that they have embraced to bring structural change to the system, many others have developed anxiety, depression or PTSD, requiring psychiatric help before they can effectively engage in their studies. Some of them are recovering from their injuries or undergoing medical treatment. There is also a growing tension between revolution supporters and former collaborators or supporters of the old administration, which has created mistrust and conflict among students. For example, the regular students who have returned to the dormitories of the public universities are adamant about resisting any entry by their opponents.

The lack of leadership and the ongoing purges among staff and students are also not helpful in restoring normalcy. The makeshift administration can bring necessary modifications to academic schedules and lesson plans, but these could have long-term repercussions on students' academic and professional futures. No one knows how to undertake essential activities such as exam administration, curriculum planning, and the maintenance of academic standards, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and instability. Private university students in a strict semester-based paid system may now face a graduation delay. The economic disruption may handicap many of the students from paying their fees and living expenses. It is possible that many public universities will see the return of session jams. Those preparing for critical public or international exams such as HSC, O Levels and A Levels face additional pressure to meet deadlines.

The primary challenge lies in a mindset shift, however. Students seem unwilling to withdraw from public service or associated visibility. Their revolutionary achievements, such as graffiti, traffic control, and street-cleaning, are garnering significant media attention. Their resistance to the resumption of classes may stem from a supposed compromise with their revolutionary drive. Perhaps they fear that their withdrawal at this stage may leave their calls for change incomplete, and some old politicians could return with vengeance. The environment is polarising. Reopening educational services will require a sophisticated strategy that prioritises rebuilding leadership, providing psychological support, and ensuring all students feel secure and respected in the academic community.

As educators, we understand that we can curate the classrooms as a space for healing and rebuilding. With some professional training and workshops, we can teach our colleagues to transform our classrooms into a structured environment where students can regain a sense of normalcy, purpose, and direction. Students can critically reflect on their actions and activism during these counselling sessions to renew their sense of purpose.

It will require a lot of tact for us to deal with the students, who were previously known to be generally apolitical but are now politically charged. Their desire for "cleansing" operations targeting peers and faculty members believed to be complicit with the previous regime will require deft and professional handling. This is a delicate topic, and institutions must inform their staff to deal with the atmosphere of distrust and retribution. If needed, the University Grants Commission (UGC) or other teachers' associations can organise workshops on creating a congenial educational environment where unity and mutual respect are essential. Faculty members, too, must approach students with understanding and patience, recognising the immense stress and trauma they have experienced. Faculties should adjust academic expectations to accommodate the students' current emotional state, and provide guidance and mentorship to help them navigate this challenging transition.

To support students effectively, educational institutions must implement trauma-informed teaching practices and provide resources to help students heal and succeed. Creating safe spaces on campus for open dialogue and fostering understanding among students is crucial. If needed, universities should also establish partnerships with their alumni bodies and social organisations to provide additional support services, such as housing, food security, and legal assistance. Some of the universities have already named some of their installations after the martyred students or held memorial services to begin the healing process.

Students have done their part in bringing a positive change. The onus is now on us to channel the revolutionary zeal that fuelled the protests into constructive efforts to build a more inclusive and tolerant academic community. The students' ability to foster reconciliation and solidarity in the aftermath of removing a tyrant will measure the true victory of their movement. This is the time to set aside differences and work together to ensure that institutions can resume their vital role in shaping the future leaders of our nation.

Reopening universities is not just about resuming academic activities, but about rebuilding them as centres of learning, healing, and unity. As members of the academic community, we must rise to the challenge of rebuilding our institutions with the same courage and determination that fuelled the revolution. The students who led the charge for change have already made an extraordinary contribution to our nation. They must now return to classroom to continue their activism, not retreat from it. By resuming their studies, students will equip themselves with the knowledge and skills necessary to guide our country into a new era of justice and prosperity.

Dr Shamsad Mortuza is professor of English at Dhaka University.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

