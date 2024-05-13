Why is DSCC allowing extortion in the name of tolls?

City authorities must stop turning a blind eye to such crimes

It is alarming how extortion in the name of collecting city tolls still continues unabated. According to a report by this daily, extortion of this nature occurs regularly in a number of places in the southern part of Dhaka, with hundreds of trucks and pick-up vans crossing these areas falling victim to unauthorised toll collection. What's worse, members of these extortion rackets are often employees of toll companies authorised by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) itself.

The DSCC database shows that a lease was issued to three firms in January to collect tolls from 57 locations around the Sayedabad bus terminal, the Joy Kali Temple in Gulistan, and the truck parking lots at Doyaganj and Dholaikhal. The three firms are Himachal Gold Line, its sister company 7-Eleven Enterprise, and Saddam Enterprise. Despite these companies having the authority to collect tolls only at specific spots, at least 10 people allegedly of Himachal Gold Line were arrested last year for collecting tolls illegally. Similarly, locals alleged that these firms often charge more than the designated toll fees (for various vehicles) and even extort money from unauthorised locations.

Reportedly, the extortionists carry with them rods and sticks to beat up drivers who refuse to comply with their demands. Sometimes they even use their political connections if the police try to intervene. It is quite unlikely that the DSCC is not aware of the extent of these activities given the frequent media coverage. A Prothom Alo report from two years ago, for example, covered such incidents in considerable detail. Before that, this daily had also reported on how two companies, authorised by the DSCC, were collecting tolls from commercial vehicles in the name of non-existent terminals.

The question is, why is the DSCC still allowing such practices? Why haven't those companies been made to answer for their employees' criminal behaviour? Is it because they are backed by influential quarters? Are any DSCC employees benefitting from this exercise? The authorities must give clear answers to these questions. Moreover, judging by how the toll collection system is currently operating, often using third parties, it is high time they overhauled it to modernise and streamline the process.