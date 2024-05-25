Waiting a decade for a bridge

Authorities must complete the bridge on Jhenai River soon

We have reported and commented on the habitual delays and cost overruns of development projects on so many occasions that it seems we are ill-fated to revisit the topic every other day. Recently, this daily reported on an incomplete bridge on Tangail's Jhenai River, where contractors have erected just three pillars since 2020 and then abandoned the Tk 26.59 crore project. Now a Tk 24.50 crore re-tender has been issued for the bridge, which was supposed to be completed last year. As usual, the authorities responsible for the project seem least concerned about the cost overruns that are paid for out of taxpayers' pocket.

Borguna's 21-kilometre regional highway expansion project is another example of lack of foresight and coordination between different government departments. The nearly completed road now has hundreds of electric poles standing in the middle because no one thought about moving them before starting the expansion work. It is not hard to predict that the cost and time to complete this Tk 100 crore highway expansion project will escalate as the recently expanded road will have to be dug again.

This type of mindless cost overruns are not just a waste of the country's scarce financial resources, and thus a burden on taxpayers; the delay in project completion also denies citizens from reaping the benefits of development in time. As we see in the case of Tangail's Basail upazila, people there have been waiting for the Jhenai River bridge since 2014 when the old bridge collapsed allegedly because of poor planning.

Infrastructure development projects that have long-term benefits for taxpayers must be prevented from becoming a money-making feast for unqualified contractors, influential quarters, and corrupt and negligent officials. We urge higher-ups in the government once again to hold the responsible authorities accountable for project delays and cost overruns caused by sheer negligence, mismanagement, poor planning and oversight. The government should also prioritise the quick completion of infrastructure projects to reduce the woes of rural and urban communities across the country.