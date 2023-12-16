This Victory Day should be a turning point

After 52 years, do we practise our founding principles?

It has now been 52 years since we dismantled the shackles of oppression and began penning our own history—as an independent nation, as Bangladesh. Every year on Victory Day, we are reminded of just how much our freedom fighters, intellectuals, women, and children sacrificed to build this country up from the ashes. This year is no different; today we reiterate how indebted we are to the martyrs of the Liberation War, while recalling the pivotal role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders in making our dream of a sovereign nation come to life.

Victory Day provides us with an opportunity to reflect on what matters. It's a day to appreciate how far we have come: Bangladesh cannot be ignored anymore, as its economic and political leverage has garnered the attention of regional powers and the international community as a whole. It's also a day to examine what went wrong along this journey; and what's evident is that many of our institutions are now faltering, gravely impacting the lives of citizens.

The country is still on track to grow economically, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasting six percent growth for fiscal year 2023-24. This is thanks in part to our ready-made garment workers and remitters, who have kept the economic wheel turning despite global shocks like the Russia-Ukraine war. This gives us hope of a better future.

But as much as we want to, we cannot celebrate the present in its entirety, as only a handful of individuals are enjoying the fruits of the country's growth. Inequality has become a plague upon the nation, with the average person struggling to make ends meet.

In November, Bangladesh reeled from 9.49 percent inflation. A kilo of rice now costs Tk 50, while onions have gone for as high as Tk 250 per kilo recently. This struggle for survival led to RMG workers protesting for a higher minimum wage. But that legitimate demand, coming from one of the biggest driving forces of our economy, was quashed with little to no consideration. Our constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and association, among other fundamental rights, are regularly being trampled upon, leaving us wondering whether our political class has forgotten what our martyrs sacrificed their lives for, in their self-motivated pursuit of power.

Meanwhile, we should be proud of Bangladesh being at the forefront of climate action, speaking on behalf of all climate-vulnerable nations on the international stage. The country has taken robust measures to be climate resilient, becoming a role model in the process. But this very country is one of the most polluted in the world, due to its own misactions. Brick kilns and construction work continue to wreak havoc on the environment, leading to people suffering from all kinds of health complications. After 52 years of independence, our citizens deserve to breathe in fresh air, at the very least.

There are many other achievements to appreciate, alongside a host of problems to be concerned about. But let this Victory Day, in addition to being a reminder, also act as a turning point for us to recalibrate and steer our country towards the right direction. We must take lessons from our past mistakes, and march to prosperity, because that is what we owe to those who have given us their all, who have paved this path to freedom.