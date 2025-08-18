An unnecessary and excessive reaction

Case of a rickshaw puller assaulted and arrested on August 15 raises concerns

We are shocked by the harsh treatment meted out to Azizur, a rickshaw puller, simply for deciding to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15. Not only was he beaten by a mob, he was also arrested by the police and then sent to jail by a Dhaka court in an attempted murder case linked to the July uprising.

The absurdity of the whole situation is beyond belief. Instead of arresting those who assaulted a civilian, the police chose to arrest the victim. Worse, this poor rickshaw puller has been accused of involvement in the attempted murder of Ariful Islam, who was shot in the back on August 4, 2024 during the mass uprising. The idea that Azizur could be connected to this shooting is preposterous. It just shows how the July cases are being made controversial by randomly accusing individuals on flimsy or no grounds. How can justice for those killed during the uprising be ensured if such flawed cases continue to be filed, or people continue to be randomly implicated? Hundreds of murder cases have already been brought against people whose likelihood of involvement in such crimes is very slim.

For Azizur, it is tragic that he was punished first by a mob and then by the police for merely showing respect. When confronted by the mob, he reportedly said that he was just an ordinary citizen, not affiliated with any political party. As we know, the interim government banned all political activities by members of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations. The DMP commissioner later announced that members would face legal action if they attempted offences on August 15. But if placing flowers in memory of Bangabandhu is considered an "offence," it clearly cannot justify an attempted murder charge. The arbitrariness of this excessive reaction is glaring.

It is also surprising that, despite security being deployed on Dhanmondi Road 32, the police allowed crowds to enter the area and did nothing when the mob attacked Azizur. During the former AL regime, police often remained inert while party goons violently "disciplined" those they considered opponents. We must never again allow the police to be politicised like this or to abandon their role as protectors of citizens' rights.

We are, however, relieved that Azizur has been granted bail later, but this does not erase the physical and mental trauma he suffered. For this, police members and the magistrate who allowed this baseless case to be filed and sent him to jail should be held accountable. The case itself, with no factual basis, should also be withdrawn. The government must ensure that members of its legal apparatus do not abuse power or take actions that violate citizens' fundamental rights.