Ukhiya landslides bring the horror to Rohingyas

Authorities must take a critical look at our state of disaster preparedness

We are saddened by the tragic deaths of ten people, including eight Rohingyas, in landslides at the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila early Wednesday. According to a report, the landslides occurred after heavy rains overnight affected multiple camps, including camps 1, 8, 9, 10, and 14 where the deaths have been confirmed. The authorities are reportedly taking steps to evacuate at-risk camp dwellers from hazardous, hilly areas to prevent further casualties. While heavy rainfall has been a significant factor in these deadly landslides, it just goes to highlight the precariousness of the living condition of the Rohingya.

Such landslides have occurred in the past as well. Around 12 lakh refugees have been living in 33 camps of Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, most of them since 2017 after fleeing persecutions in Myanmar. Their living arrangement, with many residing in perilous conditions on hill slopes, may put them at a natural disadvantage during monsoon. Those at risk should be evacuated, but where would they be evacuated to and then what? It's a terrible and tricky situation. While the authorities are moving them to temporary locations for now, Bangladesh, which has been bearing an enormous burden by hosting so many refugees, cannot be expected to resolve the issue all on its own. The international community must come up with a solution that ensures the long-term safety of the Rohingya community and protects our interests simultaneously.

The Ukhiya landslides add to the growing casualties caused by the recent deluge and mountain runoff that already combined to set off a flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj and threaten to inundate many other areas. With the Met office warning of further rains and potential landslides in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, it is likely that more such incidents will occur. Heavy rainfall since Tuesday night has caused extensive damage in many areas, submerging homes, roads, poultry farms, fish enclosures, etc. However, apart from Ukhiya, there has been no report of fatalities from landslides yet, but that may change if preventive actions are not taken. The authorities in Chattogram and Sylhet, where most of the landslides usually occur because of fragile, often-illegal settlements, must remain especially vigilant, and relocate at-risk families.

Given the severity and frequency of landslides, the higher authorities also must take a critical look at our state of preparedness and undertake comprehensive measures. Timely warnings and immediate response are crucial in such scenarios. Structural reinforcements, proper land management, and stopping hill-cutting are equally important to mitigate the risk of future disasters. Without such actions, this seasonal threat will continue to lurk in the shadow and endanger people every monsoon.