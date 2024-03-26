Time to turn our focus to nation-reforming

Much has changed since 1971, but much more needs to going forward

Today is a momentous occasion in our nation's history as we observe the 53rd anniversary of our independence. On this day in 1971, Bangladesh announced its existence on the world map following a brutal crackdown by Pakistan on innocent Bangalees, and in the subsequent nine months, some three million sacrificed their lives for us to break free of the shackles of Pakistani subjugation. These men and women deserve our deepest respect and gratitude. We also recall with humble gratitude the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the four national leaders as well as all the valiant freedom fighters who together realised our dream of independence.

Over the past five decades or so, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in various fields, including economic development, social progress, and women's empowerment. However, beneath the surface of these achievements also lie deep-rooted issues that threaten our progress. Today, economic inequality remains rampant, with a significant portion of the population still living below the poverty line. The gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen, exacerbating social tensions and hindering inclusive growth. Moreover, political oppression and corruption have corroded the democratic ideals upon which our nation was founded. Despite being a democracy, Bangladesh, particularly in recent decades, has often witnessed the stifling of dissent, curtailment of free speech, and the suppression of political opposition.

So, on this Independence Day, let us turn our focus to nation-reforming in line with our foundational principles. This should entail a collective effort to address the systemic issues that hinder our progress and perpetuate injustice. Firstly, there must be a commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and secularism, including respect for human rights, freedom of expression, and the rule of law. Furthermore, there needs to be a concerted effort to tackle the root causes of inequality, particularly in terms of access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Investing in quality education for all, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and expanding social welfare programmes can help uplift marginalised communities. Additionally, combating corruption and promoting transparency are essential for fostering trust in public institutions and ensuring that resources are allocated equitably.

Nation-reforming, like nation-building, is not an easy task, but it is a necessary one if we are to uphold the spirit of our Liberation War and as we prepare to face the challenges of the future. It is essential to work towards a brighter future where every citizen can live with dignity and opportunity.