Historical parallels: Bangladesh’s genocide in 1971 to Gaza

The echoes of historical atrocities resonate globally, intertwining Bangladesh's painful past with the ongoing crisis in Gaza. As Bangladeshis, we carry the collective memory of the brutal genocide perpetrated against us by Pakistan in 1971, a chapter marked by immense suffering and resilience. Today, as we witness Israel's actions in Gaza and the support it garners from influential Western countries, we are reminded of the harsh realities of global power dynamics and the insufficient acknowledgment of past injustices.

The 1971 genocide in Bangladesh serves as a stark reminder of the horrors unleashed by state-sponsored violence. Pakistani forces, aided by local collaborators, executed a systematic campaign of mass killings, rape and destruction, targeting innocent civilians and intellectuals. The scale of atrocities was staggering, with estimates of millions of lives lost and countless families torn apart.

Despite the magnitude of the genocide, global recognition and acknowledgment of Bangladesh's struggle for independence have been inadequate. The US only formally recognised the genocide in 2022, and the United Nations is yet to do so. The international community's response at the time itself was hindered by geopolitical considerations, Cold War dynamics, and a reluctance to intervene in order to maintain the status quo at the cost of allowing oppression and mass murder to continue. The failure of the superpowers at the time, particularly the US, to take timely action to prevent or mitigate the genocide remains undoubtedly relevant today.

Fast forward to the present, we are observing a similar pattern of violence and impunity of the perpetrators in Gaza. Israel's military actions, characterised by airstrikes, artillery shelling and ground incursions, have resulted in historic pace of civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. The blockade imposed on Gaza has further compounded the humanitarian crisis, leading to severe shortages of essential supplies and limited access to healthcare and education. As many as 1.1 million displaced people are facing forced starvation. The ongoing atrocities in Gaza have once again highlighted the complexities of geopolitical interests, historical injustices, and ethical dilemmas surrounding state-sponsored violence. It is clear that Israel's actions—indiscriminate killing of civilians and forced starvation—bear "intent" in the formal definition of genocide.

Yet still, global humanity finds itself powerless today in the face of shameless support from influential countries such as the US. When the US lends its support to a nation, it effectively legitimises all of its atrocities. Furthermore, the dynamics of international politics witness China and Russia backing anti-US forces, favouring Palestine, yet they themselves perpetrate injustices within their own borders. This double standard contributes significantly to the current global division, where justice itself becomes a contested notion. If this trend persists, the prospects of putting an end to genocide appear bleak. The UN's efforts in this regard are likely to falter due to the conflicting stances of powerful nations.

Of particular concern is the support that Israel receives from influential Western countries, including the US, UK, and some European nations. Political and economic alliances often overshadow principles of justice and human rights, fostering a sense of impunity for actions that violate international law. Here, the parallels with the 1971 Liberation War are clear. They extend not only to the scale of violence but also to the international response and the role of influential countries in shaping the narrative and outcomes of such conflicts. The initial reluctance of the international community to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable highlighted the challenges of addressing state-sponsored violence and the complexities of geopolitical alliances. Powerful nations, especially the US, had acted out of self-interest, realpolitik over values of democracy. Power dynamics often overshadow justice and accountability, leading to a sense of impunity for actions that breach international law.

Given these challenges that continue to prevail, renewed diplomatic efforts and multilateral initiatives are urgently needed to address the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and achieve a just and lasting solution. Principles of self-determination, respecting human rights, and adhering to international law must guide all stakeholders involved in the peace process.

As Bangladeshis who have endured the trauma of genocide and fought for self-determination, we empathise with the plight of Palestinians in Gaza. Our solidarity is rooted in shared experiences of struggle and resilience against oppression. It is imperative that we continue to advocate for global recognition of the 1971 genocide and justice for its victims, while also condemning the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. As we honour our Liberation War martyrs, let us stand in solidarity with oppressed communities globally and work towards a world free from violence and inequality.

Dr Ala Uddin is a professor of anthropology at the University of Chittagong. He can be reached at alactg.gmail.com.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

