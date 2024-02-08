Editorial
Thu Feb 8, 2024 02:17 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 02:35 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Stop brick kilns from devouring farmlands

Government must do more than just shutting illegal establishments
Thu Feb 8, 2024 02:17 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 02:35 PM
VISUAL: STAR

While the devastating impacts of brick kilns have long been known, newly released figures have brought focus to a particularly important aspect of this issue. On Tuesday, the environment minister said in parliament that 13 crore tonnes of agricultural soil are being destroyed annually because of these kilns. The question is, why hasn't the government—clearly informed about the danger—taken meaningful actions to save our farmlands?

Illegal brick kilns air pollution
Read more

Illegal brick kilns choking Bangladesh

While relaying this information, the minister touched on how brick kilns, 4,505 of which have no environmental clearance, are exasperating our food security issues. This cannot be emphasised enough. Last year, a report by this daily highlighted the unmitigated damage to cropland fertility and agricultural production caused by the rampant practice of extracting topsoil—the layer of soil dense with organic matter and minerals that plants need to grow—to make bricks. Using agricultural or hill soil for this purpose is a punishable offence, but the sheer frequency of this activity makes it seem like the relevant laws don't even exist.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Boon for a few, bane for the vast many

The minister also made another point, that closing or demolishing brick kilns is not the only solution. We agree, but the government has little to show for it. Time and again, we have observed how closed or demolished kilns have resumed operation days after a government drive. Out of the nearly 1,000 shut kilns, 75 percent have resumed operation. Clearly, government measures are not bearing any fruit. While it's important to systematically close offending kilns to safeguard our future, we have to keep in mind that without reversing the economic incentives fuelling illegally run kilns, our actions will be in vain. The path to development requires countless building blocks, and some businessmen are taking advantage of this need.

Read more

How can demolished brick kilns resume operation?

In the last four years, almost 1,500 illegal brick kilns have been established, and if the government sits idle, the number will keep growing. Experts have suggested adopting alternatives, such as the environment-friendly "hollow blocks", that will greatly reduce our dependence on bricks. When the demand is down, these kilns will have little incentive to carry on with their devastating activity. Therefore, what the authorities must do is increase the production of eco-friendly blocks while improving vigilance to prevent brick kilns from ravaging our lands for topsoil. With the right measures and political will, the threat of these polluting establishments can be addressed.

Related topic:
Topsoil extractionbrick kilns ravaging topsoilBrick kilns in Bangladeshair pollutionSoil degradation in BangladeshBangladesh food securitydepletion of soil fertilityDestruction of agricultural landSaber Hossain Chowdhury
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Unchecked rise in prices of food and non-food items

We must check relentless price increase

Despite legal ban, many kiln owners employ underage workers

Brick kilns' child labour problem

Dhaka’s air quality worst in the world this morning

Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, worst in the world this morning

Brick kilns top polluter

The vulnerable need food support

আমাদেরও দোষ আছে, সস্তা খুঁজতে যাই, সস্তা পেলে বেশি খাই: খাদ্যমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

আমাদেরও দোষ আছে, সস্তা খুঁজতে যাই, সস্তা পেলে বেশি খাই: খাদ্যমন্ত্রী

‘বড় উৎপাদকরা উৎপাদন করেন বাজারজাত করার জন্য, সেটা কি তারা নিজেরা নিজের পরিবারের জন্য ব্যবহার করেন নাকি সেই মানের জিনিস তারা বিদেশ থেকে এনে খান।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

১৫ রমজান পর্যন্ত চালু থাকবে শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান

এইমাত্র
push notification
X