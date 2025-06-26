Saber, Syed Ashraful in ‘core of hearts’, not on BCB’s guest list

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) 25th anniversary celebration of earning Test status held in Dhaka on Thursday was overshadowed by the glaring absence of two pivotal figures -- former BCB president Saber Hossain Chowdhury and ex-general secretary Syed Ashraful Haque.

Despite playing instrumental roles in securing Bangladesh's Test status, neither were invited nor acknowledged during the two-hour-long event.

Current BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul, who chose not to name either Saber or Syed Ashraful during his address, offered a baffling explanation, insisting logistical constraints prevented a broader invitation list which could've included the duo.

"This wasn't intentional. The programme was arranged within a small capacity and we only targeted those who played [in the inaugural Test]. We also invited the coach and manager of the team," Bulbul told reporters.

"Their names are always in the core of our hearts. If the event was organised in a bigger way, there could have been thousands of people. We always have respect for them and remember them. But the limitations were as such."

Bulbul, however, did not explain how having two of the leading architects of Bangladesh's foray into the Test club on the guest list would have turned the event into an extravaganza.

Most members of Bangladesh's inaugural Test team were present. However, former Test captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy did not attend despite receiving an invitation. Khaled Mashud Pilot and Akram Khan were also absent due to personal commitments abroad.