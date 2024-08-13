Editorial
Tue Aug 13, 2024 08:00 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Stolen firearms could pose a threat to national security

Police authorities should urgently recover them
Tue Aug 13, 2024 08:00 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 08:00 PM
VISUAL: STAR

The looting of firearms from at least 22 police stations in Dhaka—a number that may increase as assessments continue—is deeply concerning. Following Sheikh Hasina's resignation, many police stations across the country were attacked by mobs aggrieved by the actions of police personnel during the student protests that led to her downfall. Beside the damage caused to police stations in the process, the extent of the looted weaponry also remains unclear. We hope the new IGP will soon provide a detailed account of the number of weapons stolen and the measures being taken to recover them.

Read more

The police must get back to work

In Cumilla, we are told that police have recovered 28 firearms and 667 rounds of ammunition. We hope that more missing firearms will be recovered in the near future. It has become evident from the incidence of looting weapons that certain factions are attempting to undermine the nation's stability, and the risk of criminal and political elements exploiting the situation remains a major concern. Given the country's volatile state at present, the possibility of these weapons falling into the wrong hands is extremely troubling. We urge law enforcement agencies to focus their attention on recovering these firearms as quickly as possible—before they can be used to cause further harm to people or property.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Locate and free all victims of enforced disappearance

The dangers of these firearms remaining untraced are multifaceted. During the quota reform movement, as well as on multiple occasions before, we have often seen individuals connected with power using firearms—sometimes even legally acquired ones—in broad daylight. With an unknown number of weapons missing from the police arsenal, a new law and order crisis could be created by saboteurs.

Read more

Illicit use of firearms before election is deeply alarming

With the vast majority of police stations in the country now operating again, even if partially, law enforcers need to take fresh initiatives to account for all the legal and illegal firearms in circulation. We urge the new IGP to take strong and comprehensive steps in this regard. Additionally, the entire process of licensing possession of weapons should be reviewed, and the supply and procurement of illegal weapons must be completely halted. This may prove to be a tall task given the circumstances, but it is one that our security forces must undertake urgently.

Related topic:
Stolen firearms of policeAttacks on police stationsBangladesh Policeviolent fallout of 2024 mass uprisingpolice brutalityquota reform protests 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Being police is no licence to extort

8m ago

Can police provide security if they don't feel safe themselves?

5d ago
PM seeking UN help in quota violence probe

Only justice for the killings can restore public trust

1w ago

A new dawn rises on Bangladesh

1w ago

DSCC staff tortured by policemen

8y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

১৫ আগস্টের সাধারণ ছুটি বাতিল

উপদেষ্টা পরিষদের সঙ্গে রাজনৈতিক দলগুলোর সংলাপে ব্যাপক ঐকমত্যের ভিত্তিতে ছুটি বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হয়েছে।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আ. লীগ হিন্দুদের ওপর হামলা চালিয়ে দেশে নৈরাজ্য সৃষ্টির ষড়যন্ত্র করছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification