Illicit use of firearms before election is deeply alarming

Police must take action against violators of firearm licensing policy

We are alarmed to learn about the illicit use of licensed firearms by leaders of the ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations. According to a report by Prothom Alo, these firearms, which can only be used in self-defence, are being brandished during political processions to intimidate opposition activists. Moreover, district administrations and police authorities are also turning a blind eye to this serious threat to public safety. The consequence of such activities ahead of the upcoming general election cannot be overstated.

As per data from the Fire Arms Management System (FAMS) of the Special Branch of police, the number of licensed firearms in the country is 50,310. Of them, 45,226 firearms are held by individuals, while 5,084 by various organisations. Among individuals, politicians hold 10,215 firearms, with 7,549—or about 74 percent—of them in the hands of ruling party leaders alone. While some politicians from opposition parties also possess legal firearms, most reported firearm abuses in recent times have been linked to the ruling party.

For example, on Sunday, in Mymensingh's Nandail upazila, the bodyguard of the son-in-law of a former Awami League MP was seen holding a shotgun while leading a procession. Earlier, on October 31, a Jubo League leader in Dhaka's Pallabi area was seen brandishing a firearm while trying to counter a protest by RMG workers. Reportedly, he has two firearms registered to his name. Unfortunately, police only take note of such incidents after pictures or videos of culprits-in-the-act go viral, but even then, beyond formulaic check-ups, hardly any punitive action is taken.

The law is very clear on the use of firearms for individuals. According to the Firearms Licensing, Renewal and Use Policy, 2016, individuals can carry licensed weapons strictly for self-defence. Displaying them to create fear or unrest is strictly prohibited, and violators risk immediate licence cancellation. Why, then, are the authorities failing to seize illegally used weapons or revoke their licences? Why has no caution been issued, and no case been filed against the recent violators? Such blatant pandering to ruling party leaders totally contrasts police's eagerness to drown opposition leaders and activists countrywide under an avalanche of arrests, cases, and imprisonments ever since BNP's October 28 rally.

The unchecked use of judicial and extrajudicial methods of political repression points to, on the one hand, a desperate bid to hold onto power and, on the other hand, a severe deterioration of law and order, both equally disturbing. In the coming days, the streets are likely to heat up further following Wednesday's announcement of polls schedule by the Election Commission. BNP and like-minded parties have already hinted at tougher movements demanding the government's resignation in favour of a neutral election-time government. It's a political boiling pot ready to explode any moment. In such a climate, the use of licensed and unlicensed firearms for political purposes may only increase, leaving the country in further turmoil.

We urge the law enforcement authorities to take this threat seriously and take all steps to prevent it. The EC, on its part, should ensure immediate withdrawal of all licensed firearms—as is the norm before national elections.