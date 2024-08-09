Editorial
Fri Aug 9, 2024 08:00 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 05:45 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

The police must get back to work

An atmosphere of mutual trust must be created
Fri Aug 9, 2024 08:00 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 05:45 PM
Visual: Star

We are deeply concerned that, so far, only 361 out of 639 police stations have partially resumed operations since Friday, with the assistance of the armed forces and Border Guard Bangladesh. At the time when there is a severe lapse in security across all districts, with many incidents of violence, arson attacks, and even robberies being reported, law enforcement cannot be absent from the scene.

Read more

Can police provide security if they don't feel safe themselves?

While it is understandable that many police personnel are feeling insecure after the destruction of many police stations in the country and attacks on police personnel, they must remember their primary duty, which is to protect the public. The unprecedented number of civilians—many of them students and even children—who were shot and killed by law enforcers during the quota movement, triggered attacks on police and police stations. But now is the time for all official forces to work together to bring security to the nation. Official forces must collaborate to ensure safety, especially in minority communities that have faced violence and vandalism from different coteries trying to take advantage of the power vacuum created by the former government's departure. The same applies to other groups as well, including members of the former administration, Awami League members, and individuals seen as loyal to the former regime.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Without police presence on the streets, miscreants have seized the opportunity to commit crimes with total impunity. In the absence of police, communities are having to mobilise their members to stay on watch all night, with the student volunteers helping. While this is very admirable, it is hardly a sustainable solution. Only a strong law enforcement presence will deter these criminals.

It is worrisome to know that the chain of command within the police force has broken down after the attacks on police personnel. Police from lower ranks have staged demonstrations and made their 11-point demand. The police force, which has long played a partisan role and embittered the public with its actions, must do everything in its power to regain public trust. The interim government must prioritise security and take necessary steps to restore police presence at the stations. Senior officers, particularly the new IGP, must address this crisis through dialogue with their frustrated juniors and find immediate solutions.

Read more

Injustice must not beget injustice

This will also require quick logistical support to repair the destroyed stations and get them operational again, as well as address the legitimate grievances of lower-tier police officers. The process of reform within the police force must begin as soon as possible to depoliticise the force, eradicate corruption, and make it a protector of the public rather than a feared or hated entity.

Related topic:
Bangladesh PoliceBangladesh fall of Hasina governmentBangladesh student protests 2024Bangladesh attack on policeBangladesh police firing on protestes
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Colombian forward scores spectacular hattrick against Brothers

5m ago
Probe into cops' wealth underway, authentic info expected: IGP

Probe into cops' wealth underway, authentic info expected: IGP

1m ago

Police excesses are a threat to civil liberties

1y ago
Police implicate dead men in vandalism case

40 top, mid-ranking cops transferred

1m ago

Police want 550 SP posts before polls

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন প্রধান বিচারপতি সৈয়দ রেফাত আহমেদ

বিচারপতি সৈয়দ রেফাত আহমেদকে বাংলাদেশের ২৫তম প্রধান বিচারপতি হিসেবে নিয়োগ দিয়েছেন রাষ্ট্রপতি মো. সাহাবুদ্দিন।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে আ. লীগের মিছিল থেকে সেনাবাহিনীর গাড়িতে আগুন

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification