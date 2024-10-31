A salute to our champions

SAFF success should translate into a brighter future for women’s sports

We heartily congratulate the Bangladesh women's football team on successfully defending their South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship title with a thrilling victory in the final match against the host country, Nepal. Their remarkable achievement not only makes the nation proud but also underscores the impressive growth of women's sports in Bangladesh. By winning back-to-back SAFF titles, the team is establishing itself as a formidable force in South Asian women's football.

What is especially impressive is that, prior to the tournament, the women's national team had to overcome significant challenges due to the difficulty of arranging preparatory matches. According to the general secretary of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), the federation struggled to secure adequate match practice due to funding shortages. Despite these hurdles—which can greatly impact both the physical conditioning and mental preparedness of athletes—our women footballers continued to improve once the tournament began, going from strength to strength and ultimately retaining their title.

Bangladesh began the tournament with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Pakistan, but improved with each match afterwards. Compared to the 2022 final, this year's final was far more competitive. In the end, the team's talent and determination carried them to a well-deserved 2-1 victory over Nepal.

This win represents far more than just a trophy; it symbolises the rising potential of women in sports and serves as an inspiration to the next generation of athletes in Bangladesh. In recent years, the BFF has taken some commendable steps to support women's football, with initiatives taken to improve facilities, coaching, and competitive opportunities for young players. However, despite this progress, women's sports in general still have to contend with limited resources, inadequate exposure, and societal barriers. The triumph of the national team against such odds speaks volumes about their resilience and dedication.

This victory should be a call to action for both the government and the private sector to strengthen their support for women's sports. Enhanced investment in training facilities, sponsorships, and development programmes can further empower our athletes and help translate Bangladesh's regional successes into broader international achievements. What is noteworthy about the current crop of footballers is that nine players from this year's starting eleven also played in the momentous 2022 SAFF final. This not only highlights the talent within this group but also serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in young players to ensure the sustained success—and perhaps even dominance—of our women's team in the future.