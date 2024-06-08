Football
Sabina & Co drawn alongside India in SAFF Women's Championship

Photo: BFF

Defending champions Bangladesh were pitted against record five-time champions India as well as Pakistan in the SAFF Women's Championship, which will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from October 17 to 30.

Bangladesh had won the women's title of the regional football tournament for the first time after beating hosts Nepal 3-1 in the final of the last edition, which took place in Kathmandu in September 2022.

Bangladesh had been drawn alongside India and Pakistan in that edition as well, with Maldives the fourth team in the group that time.

This time, Group B features Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan.

The tournament will consist of 12 matches including nine group matches, two semifinals and a final.

The draw of the tournament was held at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka on Saturday, following an Ordinary Congress of SAFF.

The event also saw draw ceremonies of two other events. In the draw of SAFF Men's Under-20 Championship in Nepal from August 16 to 28, Bangladesh were drawn alongside Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A while in the SAFF Men's Under-17 Championship, which will be held in Bhutan from September 18 to 28, Bangladesh were drawn alongside India and Maldives in Group A.

SAFF Women's Championship 2024 draw

October 17-30, Nepal

Group A: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan,

Group B: Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan

