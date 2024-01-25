Rising crimes by police most worrying

Process of dealing with errant officers should be reformed

The increased involvement of police personnel in criminal activities raises a number of concerns that must not be downplayed or overlooked. It was recently discovered that a number of police members had formed a syndicate with immigration officials and other airport staff to rob migrant workers entering the country. Upon getting tip-offs from their airport informers about migrant workers carrying legally declared valuables such as gold bars, these officials would pull off dangerous manoeuvres to stop their targets on the road, and then take away their valuables, using their law enforcement identity if necessary. Having arrested these criminal cops, law enforcers discovered that they had committed many such robberies.

In fact, over the last six months, Banani, Airport and Uttara Paschim police stations investigated six cases involving police members, immigration officials and petty criminals who operate as partners in crime. According to investigators, this syndicate frequently targets Bangladeshi expatriates, snatch gold and smuggles the precious metal to India. Moreover, the police forwarding reports submitted to different Dhaka courts in connection with such crimes revealed the names of seven policemen—one sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and four constables.

Additionally, in the first nine months of 2023, at least 318 cases were filed against 304 errant police personnel, while 79 were arrested across the country, according to data from Police Headquarters. In 2022, around 1,731 police personnel faced departmental actions, with the majority of the offenders getting away with suspension or transfer. The fact that they managed to get away with what is basically a slap on the wrist is one of the main reasons why cops are increasingly getting involved in criminal activities, according to experts. That recruitment of police officials also lacks transparency is another reason. Often, politically connected individuals are reportedly recruited, who then go on to abuse their authority. Moreover, the process of departmental action and investigations into crimes committed by police members is both time-consuming and questionable. Hence, transparency must be brought into the whole process, and departmental actions should be fast-tracked.

It is least expected for those entrusted to uphold the law to break it, setting a bad precedent for others. Therefore, it is important to ensure that police personnel who are found guilty of committing crimes are exemplarily punished, so as to remind other members of the force what is expected of them once they don the uniform.