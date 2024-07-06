In police, ‘benefits are for seniors’

Say disgruntled junior cops who haven’t been promoted for years, and even decades

Thirteen years ago, Md Halim (name changed) was promoted to police inspector.

Since then, he has served as officer-in-charge at various police stations in Dhaka.

His name was enlisted for promotion to assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in 2017, but six years later, he is still waiting for the call.

"It seems the authorities do not think we are capable, or else they would have given us the promotion," he told The Daily Star recently.

"All benefits are for seniors. Why shouldn't we get the promotion after working 10 to 12 years in the field? It's embarrassing for me and my family."

According to the Police Headquarters database, around 655 inspectors and 115 Traffic Inspectors were listed for ASP promotion in 2017, and 291 inspectors and 72 TI were listed in 2016. Additionally, at least 515 inspectors were listed in 2012 and 2014.

These officers, who joined between 1991 and 1999, have completed 25 to 33 years of service and will retire soon.

Over the past year, junior officers have met with the home minister, inspector general of police, and other top officials to address the promotion crisis.

In response, PHQ in a recent letter informed the home ministry that no ASP posts are currently available.

While some ASP posts will be vacant by 2028, they are insufficient for the large number of awaiting officers.

PHQ requested the ministry to create 300 supernumerary (officials who hold the same position and perform the same duties after their elevation) ASP posts.

Both inspector and ASP ranks are grade nine, so no additional salary would be required.

The Daily Star has obtained a copy of the letter.

Mazharul Islam, general secretary of the Bangladesh Police Association, said, "We have placed our demands to the government several times. It is our legal demand and we hope the government will address our demands soon."

The PHQ letter also requested the creation of 350 supernumerary Additional SP posts, as officials of the 35th BCS have not been promoted despite serving as ASPs for about seven years.

There are around 114 ASPs in the 35th BCS.

Although ASPs were supposed to be promoted to additional SPs after five years, 113 officials of the 36th BCS and 97 officials of the 37th BCS are still waiting after six and five years, respectively. Promotions for the 35th and 36th BCS batches won't be possible until 2027, and the 37th BCS until after 2030.

Creating these posts would cost an additional Tk 2.71 crore.

Officials of the 35th and 36th BCS have held several meetings with the home minister, IGP, and top police officials to demand promotions.

"We were supposed to be promoted after five years, but we are not getting it even after seven years of service. The officials of 35th and 36th BCS, who joined other cadres like admin, foreign, and even Ansar, got promotions at least a year back," said an official of 35th BCS police.

Abul Fazal Mir, joint secretary (police-1) of the public security division of home ministry, said, "Creating supernumerary posts is a policy-level issue. It requires approval from other ministries like public administration, so nothing can be said right away about the application."

According to PHQ, there are around 3,146 cadre posts in the police. This includes one IGP, two additional IGPs (grade-1), 20 additional IGPs (grade-2), 87 DIGs (grade-3), 201 additional DIGs (grade-4), 596 SPs (grade-5), 1,008 additional SPs (grade-6), and 1,231 ASPs (grade-9).

Last year, PHQ sought 529 supernumerary posts for IG, DIG, additional DIG, and SP promotions.

But public administration ministry created 342 such posts, causing dissatisfaction among cops.

On September 19, the home ministry applied for more posts, leading the public administration ministry to approve eight additional IGP and 15 DIG posts on October 23.