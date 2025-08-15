Probe all past exploitative recruitment practices

Migrant workers’ welfare should have been prioritised during the chief adviser's Malaysia visit

The chief adviser's recent Kuala Lumpur visit, while offering some hope regarding the Rohingya crisis, fell short in addressing the plight of Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia exploited by recruiting syndicates operating in both countries. Although the chief adviser told a Malaysian news agency that the two nations had agreed to establish a more transparent recruitment system, he failed to mention accountability for those responsible for past cases of exploitation. Instead, he mentioned discussion about proceeding to "clean up" the current recruitment system in a way that would not be a "trouble for the Malaysian government."

This raises concerns about whether future recruitment can truly be transparent without holding accountable those who defrauded nearly five lakh Bangladeshi migrant workers. Between August 2022 and May 2024, around 480,000 Bangladeshis migrated to Malaysia through 101 agencies selected by the Malaysian authorities. Reports suggest these workers paid five to six times more than the Tk 78,990 agreed upon in a 2021 MoU between Bangladesh and Malaysia. Despite such excessive payments, many remain undocumented, unemployed, unpaid or underpaid, according to rights bodies.

The UN expressed concern last year, noting the existence of criminal networks involved in recruitment fraud and alleging complicity or negligence at high levels of both the governments. Yet, Bangladesh's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recently cleared the former expatriates' welfare minister, a former secretary, several former MPs, and the 101 agencies of charges related to human trafficking and money laundering. The CID submitted its final report to a Dhaka court on July 15, citing lack of evidence. Earlier on April 23, Malaysia requested Bangladesh to withdraw "unsubstantiated allegations" of corruption in the migration process. In March, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed cases against 12 recruiting agency owners, including the former MPs cleared by the CID.

In this context, the chief adviser's remarks and the absence of any labour welfare-related agreements among the eight deals signed during the visit are disappointing. While we welcome the promise that Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia will receive the same social benefits as Malaysian workers, regularising undocumented workers and ensuring accountability for past abuse must also be prioritised. The Bangladesh government must press Malaysia to cooperate in the investigation of recruitment syndicates. Also, the ACC's findings should be made public. The interim government enjoys strong support from Bangladeshi migrant workers and has taken several steps to promote their dignity and rights. Hence, we expect a stronger stance from the government on the urgent need for justice for exploited workers. Sending workers abroad for remittance should not be our only priority; their protection, dignity, and justice must come first.