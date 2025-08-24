Prevent Gaza famine at all costs

Israel must stop using starvation as a method of warfare

We remain deeply concerned by the unfolding man-made famine in Gaza. On August 22, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system officially declared a famine in Gaza City and nearby areas, warning that it could soon spread across the entire enclave. This is the first time the IPC has declared a famine outside of Africa. According to this global hunger monitoring coalition, around 514,000 people—nearly a quarter of Gaza's population—are already experiencing famine. This number is expected to rise to 641,000 by the end of September.

Over the past 22 months of this unjust war, Israeli forces have destroyed a significant part of Gaza's vital infrastructure, including hospitals and bakeries, blocked humanitarian aid, and targeted and killed desperate Palestinians seeking food aid. But despite overwhelming evidence of the deliberate starvation and obstruction of aid, Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the IPC's findings as an "outright lie." This denial is deeply disturbing, albeit not surprising any more.

Israel has been going ahead with its plan to seize Gaza City despite international outcry. Its ongoing bombardment continues to claim lives daily. A classified Israeli military database reportedly shows that the vast majority of Palestinians killed so far are civilians. During this war, nearly 200 journalists have also been killed, according to Reporters Without Borders. The recent deaths of four Al Jazeera journalists—including 28-year-old Anas al-Sharif—have again triggered global outrage. These targeted killings have made it clear that Israel is deliberately targeting journalists to suppress the evidence of its war crimes. Netanyahu's dismissal of the IPC famine report further suggests an attempt to prevent global awareness of the humanitarian crisis and hints that Israel wants to expand its offensive in Gaza no matter what.

According to UN aid chief Tom Fletcher, the unfolding famine was entirely preventable, but "because of systematic obstruction by Israel," food could not get through to Palestinians in need. UN Secretary-General António Guterres demanded a ceasefire, saying that the ongoing crisis must not be allowed to persist without accountability. World leaders must, therefore, raise their voices in unison and demand immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The famine in Gaza must be averted at any cost. As food and medicine sit idle at border crossings, innocent civilians, including children, face deadly consequences. The IPC's projection that over 132,000 children under five will be at risk of death from acute malnutrition by June 2026 is a stark warning that the international community must act now. It must increase pressure on Israel to agree to the ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, rather than escalating its military action. The people of Gaza deserve more than sympathy; they deserve action.