Israel’s plan for Gaza condemnable

World leaders must come together to protect Palestinians’ rights

We strongly condemn Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City, recently approved by its political-security cabinet. On August 8, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office unveiled a strategy aimed at "defeating Hamas" and "concluding the war." Although Netanyahu previously stated that Israel's military would "take control of all of Gaza," the current plan specifically focuses on Gaza City. The proposed plan has sparked widespread criticism both domestically and internationally, with fears that it would escalate the war rather than conclude it. Clearly, if implemented, this will result in further displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians, who have already suffered tremendous losses.

Netanyahu's plan reportedly outlines five key objectives: disarming Hamas, returning all hostages, demilitarising the Gaza Strip, taking security control of the territory, and establishing an alternative civil administration in the territory. There are speculations as to how this takeover could unfold. There could be a phased takeover of areas in Gaza not yet under military control. Evacuation warnings could be issued to Palestinians in specific areas of Gaza, potentially giving them several weeks before the military moves in. Nearly two million Gazans have faced repeated displacement over the past 22 months, and now they face it again. It is heartbreaking to hear the words of a 52-year-old Palestinian woman quoted by AFP, "They tell us to go south, then back north, and now they want to send us south again. We are human beings, but no one hears us or sees us."

Over the past few months, Israel's severe restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza have pushed Palestinians to the brink of starvation, while attacks on aid seekers have turned distribution sites into deadly zones. Since May 27, at least 1,373 Palestinians searching for food and 514 along aid routes have been killed, according to the UN human rights office. Gaza is suffering from a famine, with children most affected.

Such a diabolical plan by Netanyahu's government must be stopped at all costs. We urge the international community to take a firm stand against further escalation in Gaza. Israel must be held accountable for violating international laws and human rights in the strip. While Netanyahu's new plan has drawn global criticism—from China, Turkey, the UK, EU, UN, and Arab nations—condemnation alone is not enough. Bold action is needed to end the war in Gaza and to ensure unrestricted access to humanitarian aid. And Israel must be compelled to comply with the ICJ ruling: to end its occupation, realise the two-state solution, and uphold the Palestinians' right to self-determination.