Injured protesters need better help

Financial support for their treatment must be disbursed soon

The mass uprising in July-August has brought us freedom from an oppressive regime but at a huge cost, as evidenced by the sufferings of those who lost their loved ones and those who are still languishing in hospitals with irreparable injuries for over a month. One government estimate puts the total number of casualties during the protests at over 17,000, of which the number of fatalities could be as high as 1,000. This just shows how great the cost of this freedom was.

According to Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, more than 400 people alone lost their eyesight because of bullet wounds. Many who were shot in the head have little hope of surviving, as complicated and risky surgeries are often required to remove bullet residues. What's more heart-rending is the fact that many of the wounded are young people barely in their teens or twenties. The emotional and financial toll for the families of the injured defies description. Sadly, the inefficiencies of our health system are adding to the stress of these families. Although the interim government has waived treatment costs and hospital bills for the injured currently under treatment at public hospitals, the families still have to pay for medicine and tests unavailable in these hospitals. For the wounded patients in private hospitals, the medical cost is even higher.

The government's announcement on August 17 to bear all medical expenses of the injured came as a positive move. However, that assistance is yet to reach many as the government is still in the process of completing the list of fatalities and injuries from the July-August uprising. Under the circumstances, the government may consider disbursing financial assistance in phases, prioritising those whose information on injuries has been confirmed. That would provide some respite to the families who urgently need help. The government may also consider streamlining all donations for the injured by urging people to donate through the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund. The most crucial measure would be to ensure that unnecessary medical and logistical delays do not exacerbate the sufferings of the wounded.

Finally, the government should plan for the rehabilitation of people maimed for life so that they can return to normalcy. Ensuring that these victims of an autocratic government get all the help they need to recover and rebuild their lives is a moral duty for all of us, especially the interim government that emerged out of the foundation of their sacrifices.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.