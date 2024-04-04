A health complex in dire need of doctors

Rural government health facilities suffering from staff shortages

It's alarming to learn of the critical shortage of doctors at the Baniachong Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj district, which once again highlights the persistence of a key challenge within Bangladesh's public health sector—lack of medical staff in rural areas. According to a report by this daily, this lone, 50-bed government facility in Baniachong serves about 350,000 residents across 15 unions. However, it operates with only four doctors, which is significantly fewer than the estimated minimum requirement of 17.

The crisis extends beyond physicians, however. Reportedly, there are vacancies in crucial positions like gynaecologist and assistant surgeon as well as nurses, medical officers, administrative staff, and technicians. Notably, all pharmacist, lab technician, and radiographer positions remain unfilled, leaving essential equipment like the X-ray machine inoperable for over a decade. It goes without saying that this lack of personnel has had severe consequences. For the patients, particularly those in remote haor areas, critical medical emergencies necessitate a taxing 100-kilometre journey to Sylhet.

It was only the other day that we wrote on the woeful state of another government health facility—the 250-bed district hospital in Bagerhat—that is also suffering from a similar staff shortage, among other problems. The hospital caters to about 17 lakh people but is running with less than half of its required human resources, resulting in many patients being deprived of essential care. Understaffing in public healthcare facilities in rural areas is clearly restricting access to medical care for underprivileged communities and poorer households. Moreover, the concentration of amenities in major cities creates a geographical disparity in healthcare access. Rural families, deprived of treatment in their own localities, struggle to afford the high costs associated with seeking it in urban centres.

Healthcare is a fundamental right of every citizen, and ensuring equal and unrestricted access, especially for rural patients, is paramount. We, therefore, urge the government to address the shortages of staff at the Baniachong Upazila Health Complex and other similarly unstaffed and struggling facilities. The authorities must prioritise allocating more resources in these facilities, ensure timely and proper recruitment, and improve access for rural patients.