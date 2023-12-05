Bagerhat healthcare in a shambles

Government must ensure enough doctors at union, upazila, and zilla levels

It is unacceptable that people outside the capital, especially in villages, often cannot access basic healthcare services. On paper, we have a system in place to serve the needs of patients in the remotest corners of the country—there are district hospitals, upazila health complexes, and union-level health centres. But the further off the centre it goes, the more dysfunctional it gets. Bagerhat is a case in point.

A recent investigative report by Prothom Alo has revealed the poor state of healthcare in the district. Reportedly, people from villages often have to travel to the district centre to get treatment for even minor diseases like fever because there are no doctors at the union levels. There are also not enough doctors at the upazila health complexes. The Prothom Alo reporter roamed around 21 unions of various upazilas, but apparently not a single medical officer was present in the health facilities or family welfare centres. This paints a disturbing picture of local health systems.

As per WHO guidelines, there should be one doctor for every 1,000 people. Bagerhat is anywhere but near that standard. While there should be 1,613 doctors for the estimated 16,13,076 people of Bagerhat, in reality there are only 171. Even the district hospital is struggling with insufficient doctors. Reportedly, there are only eight doctors serving a daily average of 1,100 incoming patients. In other words, the doctors can give only two minutes on average to each patient. It goes to show the level of treatment received by patients.

The situation, we are told, can be improved significantly if only one doctor could be ensured round the clock at the union level. Why can't the authorities do this bare minimum? What's stopping them from taking action against the absentee doctors? Clearly, even prime ministerial reprimands directed at doctors refusing to serve local patients didn't have the desired effect. We urge the authorities to take stringent measures against the absentees, and also request them to appoint more doctors at all levels of healthcare not just in Bagerhat, but in other districts as well.