Ensure women’s security in public spaces

Gang rape of 70-year-old woman extremely disturbing

We are deeply disturbed by the news of the gang rape of a 70-year-old woman at Chhobir Haat in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan on the night of September 7. The severely injured woman is still undergoing treatment at a hospital, and as of the time of writing this editorial, no arrests have been made.

The incident highlights once again our failure to ensure the safety of women in our streets, parks, and other public spaces. The recent rape on a public bus in Chattogram underscores this issue. Although the alleged perpetrators were arrested in that case, the lack of security of females of all ages remains a concern. The extent of women's vulnerability becomes worrying when one considers the place where the September 7 rape incident took place. Chhobir Haat, adjacent to the Shahbag police station and situated within the perimeter of Dhaka University (DU), should have been an inherently secured place since a large number of female students frequent the area every day. Besides, the recent events of July and August, that took place in DU, should have guaranteed heightened security.

Unfortunately, the innate patriarchy of our society, its perception of females as second-class citizens, lackadaisical investigation, long-winding legal process, and low conviction rate in rape cases all culminate in the lack of security for women in our country. This year alone, between January and June, at least 250 rape incidents occurred according to data collected by the human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra.

A UN study has shown how Bangladeshi men perceive their privileged position in society as a justification for rape. These harmful perceptions must be fought through proper educational reforms and actively countering ideologies that justify violence against women and treat them as second-class citizens. We also urge the interim government to prioritise the security and protection of women, not just by formulating laws and policies but also by ensuring their proper enforcement. In the case of the recent gang rape case, we call on the police to expedite their investigation and bring the perpetrators to book as swiftly as possible.

