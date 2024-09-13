Editorial
Fri Sep 13, 2024 08:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 08:00 AM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Ensure women’s security in public spaces

Gang rape of 70-year-old woman extremely disturbing
Fri Sep 13, 2024 08:00 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 08:00 AM
Ensure women’s security in public spaces
VISUAL: STAR

We are deeply disturbed by the news of the gang rape of a 70-year-old woman at Chhobir Haat in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan on the night of September 7. The severely injured woman is still undergoing treatment at a hospital, and as of the time of writing this editorial, no arrests have been made.

That justice for rape survivors is a mirage in this country is no news, with a miserable conviction rate of three percent in rape cases.
Read more

The violence of silencing a rape survivor

The incident highlights once again our failure to ensure the safety of women in our streets, parks, and other public spaces. The recent rape on a public bus in Chattogram underscores this issue. Although the alleged perpetrators were arrested in that case, the lack of security of females of all ages remains a concern. The extent of women's vulnerability becomes worrying when one considers the place where the September 7 rape incident took place. Chhobir Haat, adjacent to the Shahbag police station and situated within the perimeter of Dhaka University (DU), should have been an inherently secured place since a large number of female students frequent the area every day. Besides, the recent events of July and August, that took place in DU, should have guaranteed heightened security.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Unfortunately, the innate patriarchy of our society, its perception of females as second-class citizens, lackadaisical investigation, long-winding legal process, and low conviction rate in rape cases all culminate in the lack of security for women in our country. This year alone, between January and June, at least 250 rape incidents occurred according to data collected by the human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra.

Read more

We must end the culture of impunity surrounding rape

A UN study has shown how Bangladeshi men perceive their privileged position in society as a justification for rape. These harmful perceptions must be fought through proper educational reforms and actively countering ideologies that justify violence against women and treat them as second-class citizens. We also urge the interim government to prioritise the security and protection of women, not just by formulating laws and policies but also by ensuring their proper enforcement. In the case of the recent gang rape case, we call on the police to expedite their investigation and bring the perpetrators to book as swiftly as possible.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.

 

Related topic:
Rape of 70-year-old womanRape of women in Bangladeshwomen's safety in Bangladeshwomen's safety in public places
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Workplace sexual harassment in Bangldesh

Women’s workplace safety still neglected

1y ago
Safe public spaces for women

Creating safe public spaces for women: A collective responsibility

8m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

থানচির দুর্গম এলাকায় খাদ্য সংকট কাটেনি এখনো

এসব দুর্গম এলাকার ১৩টি গ্রামের শিশু-বৃদ্ধসহ পাঁচ শতাধিক মানুষেরা খাবারের জন্য রীতিমতো যুদ্ধ করে চলেছেন গত আড়াই মাস ধরে।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঝিনাইদহ-১ আসনের সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নায়েব আলী গ্রেপ্তার

১৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification