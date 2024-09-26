State must ensure women’s safety

Recent trend of violence questions efficacy of existing safeguards

At a time when the nation is dreaming of building a new Bangladesh based on equality and empathy, it is most unfortunate that issues concerning women's safety are still being neglected. The National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, a coalition of 206 government and non-government organisations, has recently highlighted a sharp decline in the coverage of gender-based violence, discrimination, and girl children's rights during the first eight months of 2024. According to their report, between January and August, a total of 224 girls were raped, 28 subjected to sexual harassment and abuse, and 19 abducted or trafficked, while 133 died by suicide and 81 were murdered. As disturbing as the numbers are, they still do not reflect the full picture as many incidents go unreported.

Some recent incidents of violence have again brought to the fore the lack of safety for women and girls in public spaces. The gang rape of a 70-year-old woman at Chhobir Haat in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan and a 19-year-old woman in a moving bus in Chattogram are just two examples of how the state and society at large have failed to provide security to half of our population. Recently, we also witnessed another disturbing trend of moral policing by young men who attacked several women in the capital's Shyamoli area and Cox's Bazar, accusing them of antisocial activities. The attack on a female mountaineer in Dhanmondi is another case in point.

All these incidents point to a decay of moral values in society, which is sadly increasing, but also to the lack of initiatives from the state to make public places safe for women and girls. In this regard, rights activists particularly highlight the lack of enforcement of relevant laws as well as the dismal conviction rate in legal cases as major impediments to curbing violence against women. Such a state is totally unacceptable, especially as it emboldens perpetrators to repeatedly commit crimes. This needs to change.

We urge the authorities to take effective steps to prevent any harassment and abuse of girls and women and ensure that victims get justice without exception. Equally important is the role of the media and NGOs to report and raise awarenesses on violence, which can play a strong role in ensuring accountability and sensitising our still-largely patriarchal society towards women's rights and dignity. Only coordinated efforts from all can bring this much-needed change.