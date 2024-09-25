Overshadowed, underplayed

Report says issues concerning women and girls getting sidelined amid political unrest

Issues concerning women and girl children are being sidelined as Bangladesh grapples with political unrest and national crises, said a new media monitoring report yesterday.

From January to August 2024, media coverage predominantly focused on the 12th parliamentary election, cabinet formation, and subsequent anti-discrimination student movements, overshadowing ongoing challenges faced by vulnerable groups, particularly women and girls, it added.

The report, titled "Monitoring Violence and Abuse Against Girl Children - 2024," was prepared by the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, a coalition of 206 government and non-government organisations aimed at improving the status of women and girl children.

It was presented at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.

If we do not prioritise girl children, make adequate investments for them, and create widespread awareness through National Girl Child Day, our girl children will fall behind, which will be detrimental to us as a nation. — Badiul Alam Mazumder Forum President

It highlighted a sharp decline in coverage of gender-based violence, discrimination, and girl children's rights during the first eight months of 2024.

The report also found that while some victims or their families sought legal recourse, very few of the accused were arrested or punished. This lack of accountability has exacerbated the situation, emboldening perpetrators.

"For example, data from the One-Stop Crisis Centre shows that over 62,000 women and children have received assistance for physical and sexual abuse over the past 23 years. However, only 19,441 cases were filed, with verdicts reached in just 3 percent of them, and less than 1 percent of perpetrators were punished," said Ahsana Zaman Aney, national coordinator of the forum.

Aney further noted that between January and August 2024, a total of 28 girl children were subjected to sexual harassment and abuse, 224 were victims of rape, 19 were abducted or trafficked, 10 girl domestic workers were abused, 133 chose suicide, 81 were murdered, 20 died under mysterious circumstances, and there were reports of 187 drownings.

Aney said, "The media has provided very little information regarding women and girl children due to national events," she added.

The platform compiled the report using information from 70 daily newspapers, including 24 national dailies, 45 local newspapers, and five online platforms.

The report was released ahead of National Girl Child Day on September 30, with this year's theme being "Shaping Tomorrow's Bangladesh Through the Dreams of Girl Children".

Md Shahidul Islam, child rights and protection specialist at Educo Bangladesh, emphasised the role of NGOs and the media in establishing the rights and welfare of women and children.

"If the media could publish a report on girl children every month, it would raise public awareness and prompt policymakers to take necessary actions," he said.

Forum president Dr Badiul Alam Mazumder said, "If we do not prioritise girl children, make adequate investments for them, and create widespread awareness through National Girl Child Day, our girl children will fall behind, which will be detrimental to us as a nation."

Advocate Salma Ali, president of the Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association, said, "Our women and girl children are not safe -- at home, outside, or in schools. They face various forms of abuse and harassment, despite the High Court's guidelines to prevent such incidents. The main problem lies in inadequate law enforcement. We are advocating for a comprehensive sexual harassment prevention law to protect victims and curb these incidents."

She also highlighted how parents exploit loopholes in the Child Marriage Restraint Act, calling for clearer legal provisions to hold offenders accountable.

Good Neighbours Bangladesh Country Director Moinuddin Mainul said, "Bangladesh was the first country to observe National Girl Child Day. Still, we must examine why women and girls continue to face discrimination and neglect."

He said despite the significant role women and girls played in the July movement, their contributions remain underrepresented in the media.

The forum recommended expediting judicial proceedings for gender-based violence cases, shifting the burden of proof in rape cases, stopping protection for abusers, increasing monitoring against child marriage, enforcing cyberbullying laws, raising the budget for social safety nets, and uniting efforts to prevent violence against women and girls.