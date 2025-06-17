End this farcical mayoral standoff

Prolonged paralysis of DSCC is hurting residents

We are appalled by the absurdity of the situation unfolding at Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). As if the monthlong paralysis of Nagar Bhaban following a siege led by BNP leader Ishraque Hossain was not enough, the latter has now seemingly taken the step of unilaterally assuming mayoral power, running a "parallel administration" without taking the required oath of office. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with nearly 70 ward secretaries at a Nagar Bhaban auditorium. The day before, he met with over 70 sanitation inspectors and announced the resumption of emergency civic services—all while being introduced as "Honourable Mayor" on a banner displayed behind the podium. He also formed a so-called "Mayor's Cell".

The justification Ishraque provided—that the court cleared the way for him to take charge—is legally and politically tenuous. The ruling he refers to may have temporarily restored his claim to mayorship, but it did not authorise him to begin discharging mayoral duties without completing the mandatory swearing-in process. Nor did it address the disputed nature of elections held under the authoritarian Awami League regime.

Ishraque, it may be recalled, had earlier threatened to take the oath himself if the government failed to administer it. His mayoral posturing now serves not only as a challenge to the interim administration, including the incumbent DSCC administrator, but also as a reckless disregard for democratic processes.

That said, we're also disappointed by the authorities' handling of this crisis. Despite being fully aware of the disruptions being caused by the siege, they have remained shockingly passive. If, as top officials claim, there are legal and procedural complications preventing Ishraque's swearing-in, those should have been addressed swiftly and transparently. Failing that, stronger action should have been taken to end the unlawful lockdown of a public institution. Neither has happened. The most regrettable aspect of this saga is the message it sends to citizens. When a leader, however aggrieved, occupies a public office with the help of loyalists, it sets a dangerous precedent for our already fragile democracy. And when the government chooses to let this drama play out, it too abdicates its duty.

The longer this farce continues, the more it damages trust in both the interim government and those positioning themselves as alternatives to the ousted authoritarian regime. Political legitimacy cannot be acquired by force or theatrics. It must be earned through transparency, public mandate, and the rule of law. We urge both government and BNP higher-ups to intervene immediately to end this impasse and ensure that the DSCC runs without any further disruptions.