Don't let Kuet stalemate drag on any further

Appoint VC, resume classes urgently

We are deeply concerned by the continuing stalemate at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), where academic activities have remained suspended for about four and a half months now. As one may recall, on February 18, two student groups—Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatradal (JCD) and Students Against Discrimination (SAD)—clashed over demands to ban student politics on the campus. In the aftermath of the violence, students demanded the resignation of the then VC, pro-VC, and director of students' welfare. The prolonged protests, including a hunger strike by students, eventually led to the removal of the VC and pro-VC. Although a new VC was appointed on May 1, he resigned on May 22, citing pressure and a lack of support from the KUET Teachers' Association. Despite a directive from the Ministry of Education to resume academic activities from May 4, the teachers' association has continued to boycott all academic and administrative responsibilities.

Amid such a situation, it is the students who are suffering the most. Since the 2024 July uprising, campuses across the country have witnessed recurring unrest, where students, teachers, and administrators clashed over various grievances but meaningful solutions were rarely achieved. KUET has become a major example of this. The academic future of its 7,565 students now remains in limbo, and the newly enrolled first-year students—originally scheduled to begin classes on April 24—have yet to start their academic journey. However, the teachers' association has clearly stated that without the appointment of a new VC, the current stalemate cannot be resolved. They reiterated their demand for disciplinary action against certain students and "outsiders" who allegedly harassed faculty members during the earlier unrest.

Meanwhile, with both the VC and pro-VC positions remaining vacant, the university's administrative and financial operations—including salary disbursements, project payments, and academic decisions—have come to a standstill. Reportedly, more than 1,100 teachers, officers, and staff members have not received their salaries since May. In addition, all infrastructure development projects may soon come to a halt unless a new VC is appointed. Furthermore, if the university fails to utilise its allocated revenue budget, there is a risk that the funds will be forfeited. This situation is deeply worrying.

We urge the government to immediately resolve KUET's prolonged crisis by appointing a VC and pro-VC through proper procedures. It should listen to the concerns of both teachers and students and take initiatives to solve the underlying issues through meaningful dialogue. Most importantly, the government must ensure that all academic activities, including classes and examinations, resume without any further delay.