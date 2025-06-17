Ishraque crowns himself Dhaka South mayor

Accuses govt of being ‘politically motivated’ for delaying his oath taking

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain speaks at a meeting organised by employees and officials from the Waste Management Department of the Dhaka South City Corporation at the Nagar Bhaban yesterday. The screen at the back describes him as the ‘mayor’. Ishraque has, however, not been able to take the oath of office. Photo: Star

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain has begun discharging duties as the "self-declared" mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), despite not having taken an oath of office.

Ishraque yesterday held meetings with DSCC officials and employees under a banner referring to him as the "Honourable Mayor".

On June 3, Ishraque had declared at a rally at Nagar Bhaban that if the government failed to swear him in, he would take the mayoral oath on his own at the Central Shaheed Minar with the support of Dhaka residents, voters, and the general public, and assume the mayor's office accordingly.

Though he has yet to take the oath, he began operating in a "parallel" capacity yesterday, assuming responsibilities typically held by the DSCC mayor.

He has already established a "Mayor's Cell", under which ward-level monitoring committees are being formed and connected to a central control room.

As part of his previously announced programme, Ishraque was scheduled to address a press conference yesterday afternoon. Before that, at around 10:00am, his supporters began a sit-in at Nagar Bhaban. At approximately 11:00am, Ishraque entered the building and held a discussion with officials from the waste management department at the DSCC conference room.

Organisers said the event aimed to promote a cleaner Dhaka and improve civic services. Ishraque, who was present as the chief guest, was greeted with floral bouquets and a crest.

A banner displayed behind the podium described him as the "Honourable Mayor, Dhaka South City Corporation".

Photo: Star

When asked about the use of the title "mayor", Ishraque said, "We held a discussion with DSCC employees who've been delivering services to the public. I didn't organise the event. If I'm invited and someone calls me the mayor, that's their decision, not my claim. This is the people's demand, and it has been upheld by the country's highest court.

"Those questioning the use of the title should educate themselves. The gazette issued by the Election Commission clearly states that I've been declared the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation."

Meanwhile, current DSCC administrator Shahjahan Mia declined to comment on the matter when approached.

"I'm a government official; I will not make any comments," he said. "All I can say is that Nagar Bhaban is locked, and my officers can't work."

Despite the lockdown, Ishraque announced a series of meetings with DSCC officials during his press conference.

"Since the start of our movement, we ensured uninterrupted essential services. With the recent spike in dengue cases, we are committed to reinforcing mosquito control efforts for the safety of Dhaka's residents," Ishraque said.

He also said he had met with over 70 conservancy inspectors yesterday and planned to sit with more than 70 ward secretaries today.

Ishraque further announced the resumption of emergency civic services — including birth and death registration, inheritance certificates, and citizenship documentation — at ward offices.

Meanwhile, he accused the government of delaying his assumption of office as DSCC mayor, saying it is a politically motivated attempt to obstruct his legitimate authority.

Ishraque claimed the ruling government is intentionally preventing a BNP candidate from taking charge, instead installing its own administrator for political gain.

In response to a journalist's question, Ishraque said that following the Appellate Division's dismissal of a writ challenging his mayoral gazette, the existing DSCC administrator has "no legal standing".

"A parallel administration has been operating illegally. I was elected by the people, and my position has been legally reaffirmed through the courts.

"The government's imposition of an administrator is not only unlawful but has also led to corruption within the city corporation."