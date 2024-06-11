Don’t reward corrupt, negligent public servants

Bangladesh needs an accountable, service-oriented administrative system

We are shocked to learn of the reinstatement of an official at the youth and sports ministry who, only a few months ago, was dismissed on charges of embezzlement. According to a report by this daily, the move has raised questions among the ministry officials themselves. Indeed, such a decision would make any honest employee disappointed, and it also sets a dangerous precedent at a time when the widespread corruption in public sector demands exemplary actions, not exemptions.

The official in question, Farhat Noor, and three others were found guilty of embezzling Tk 11.52 crore during an investigation conducted by a probe body formed by the ministry. Upon finding proof, the ministry decided to terminate the four officials, and the decision was endorsed by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission on February 12. But on June 5, the ministry issued an order through a gazette notification reinstating Noor in his old position, in Moulvibazar. The gazette further mentions that Noor pleaded for withdrawal of his dismissal in an appeal filed with the PMO on March 18.

Another report also caught our attention yesterday. According to Prothom Alo, Dr Fatema Doza, an associate professor at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), has been accused of many irregularities including being absent from work for one and a half years, presenting fake invitation to an overseas seminar, etc. She has even been charged with the abuse of domestic help. Several internal investigations found proof supporting the allegations, and yet, there has been no repercussion as she continues to hold on to her position, enjoying all the benefits that come with it.

How would the responsible government organisations justify their inactions? Why is it that government employees like Noor and Doza get away with their criminal acts with such impunity? Has the charge against Farhat Noor been disproven? As far as we know, there is no indication of that. What drove the ministry to backtrack on its own decision, then? And how is it that Fatema Doza has been able to carry on with her job for years when she has been found guilty of the charges against her? It goes without saying that these circumstances directly contradict the government's own stated policy of zero tolerance for corruption.

These two cases once again show how the public sector is being run without any functional accountability, and exhibit why there is a trust deficit between the public and the government. If there was a strong mechanism in place to ensure accountability in public service, so many government employees would not be so bold to carry out their corruption and irregularities. This state of affairs cannot continue in a democratic system. We urge the government to establish a modern, accountable administrative system where officials paid by the public are held responsible for any breach of contract, and indeed crimes.