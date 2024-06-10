Youth Ministry: Official linked to embezzlement of Tk 11.52 crore reinstated

The youth and sports ministry has reinstated a government official who was earlier dismissed, along with three others, for embezzling Tk 11.52 crore.

The reinstatement, done through a gazette notification on June 5, has raised concerns among many who said the move would call into question the government's commitment to fighting corruption.

A three-member committee formed by the ministry investigated Farhat Noor, who was the deputy director (training) at the Directorate General of Youth Development, and three other officials for the embezzlement.

The committee found proof that all four had involvement in embezzling the money. They disbursed the money, which was meant for the beneficiaries, to the subordinate offices under the directorate illegally.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission endorsed the ministry's decision to terminate them, after which Farhat and the three others were dismissed under Rule 3(b) of the Government Servants (Continuation and Appeal) Rules, 2018, on February 12.

The Anti-Corruption Commission also approved filing a case against the four following an investigation.

However, in the June 5 order, the ministry asked Farhat to resume his duties in the same position in Moulvibazar.

Earlier, on March 18, he filed an appeal with the Prime Minister's Office. In it, he pleaded for withdrawal of his dismissal, the gazette notification said.

It also said Farhat would receive his pay and allowances as well.

Contacted, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said, "If this reinstatement is not supported by concrete evidence that the allegations of corruption and illicit accumulation of income and wealth, based on which he was earlier dismissed from job, have been found in the due process to be invalid and unjustified, it will be a highly a controversial action to say the least."

He added that such a decision contradicts the government's repeated commitments to zero tolerance against corruption.

"Questions will be asked about whether this is an example of protection and promotion of corruption, which will only encourage further corruption in public institutions with unrestricted impunity."

Several officials of the ministry concerned, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed their disappointment over the reinstatement.

"His restoration sends a wrong message to junior officials that despite being found guilty, he did not have to face punishment," an official said.

Another official said, "Officials of the ministry investigated this officer; everyone knew he was involved in the corruption, but he got back his job instead."