Zero tolerance, but plenty of clearance?

The corrupt should have no place in public service

It is frustrating that the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption continues to be a slogan without substance even as the latter plagues the whole nation. The recent disclosures of alleged corruption involving two top officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), following high-profile cases involving a former IGP and an army chief, have once again underscored how widespread corruption has become. The government says there are stringent anti-corruption measures in place, and that actions are taken whenever an incident is reported. The truth couldn't be more different, however. While we have laws criminalising bribery, money laundering, or use of public resources for private gain, in reality, those are seldom used. If anything, anti-graft laws and regulations targeting government employees have been rather relaxed, lightening penalties for corruption.

A report by The Daily Star tracks some of the changes made in relevant laws over the years. For example, in 2018, an amendment to the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules (1985) introduced "reprimand" as a penalty for proven corruption. Other penalties include forced retirement, removal from the job, suspension, and demotion. But when public officials abuse their authority to commit crimes including corruption, they lose their moral right to be in service. In any other sector other than public, the punishment for that would be termination. So, penalties like a reprimand, or salary reduction, or "closing", or even demotion do feel like a slap on the wrist, and this is what has been happening in the public sector.

In April, for instance, Promatha Ranjan Ghatak, now an assistant secretary, was found guilty of embezzling Tk 7.35 crore while he served as a land acquisition officer in Madaripur, but was only demoted rather than dismissed. Around the same time, Bir Amir Hamza, an assistant commissioner (land) of Bogura Sadar Upazila, was sentenced to a reduced salary for a year after being found guilty of forgery. The leniency shown in their cases has understandably raised eyebrows.

Experts believe the government provided impunity to public servants by enacting the Government Services Act, 2018, which replaced the Public Servants (Dismissal on Conviction) Ordinance, 1985. That ordinance had harsher provisions including dismissal for any employee punished for criminal offences. As per the 2018 act, however, an official can be in service even after being sentenced to up to 12 months in prison. The act also requires the ACC to seek permission before arresting any official.

All such lenient, protective and even discriminatory provisions send a dangerous message: that corruption, even when proven, will be met with minimal consequences. Against this backdrop, when ruling party MPs decry corruption, as some of them did in parliament recently, but stop short of using their mandate to toughen up related laws, it comes across as hollow and insincere. To really check it, the government must not only get rid of all questionable provisions but also ensure strict compliance with existing rules and regulations on a regular basis.