Bracing for colder days ahead

Treat the cold wave as a crisis

It is concerning that the ongoing cold spell is likely to get worse in the coming days, as predicted by meteorologists. According to news reports, meteorologists predict heavy rainfall in January with some districts being affected more severely. This will mean even lower temperatures, as low as eight or 10 degrees in the morning in some districts. The cold, coupled with dense fog, will create bigger challenges for the people of this country. We must therefore take urgent measures to reduce the impacts of this cold spell.

Already, we are witnessing how people in lower income brackets are struggling to fend off the cold. The front-page images of newspapers of people huddling together in the streets completely exposed to the elements, is enough evidence of the dire situation. The government and private sector must immediately initiate drives to distribute warm clothes and blankets to the underprivileged, especially to the homeless poor living on the streets.

Such low temperatures will also affect agriculture. Farmers cultivating potatoes, watermelon and other seasonal produce must be given proper advice regarding irrigation and drainage management. The government should also provide support for farmers whose crops will be adversely affected to tide them over this period.

Dense fog creates a dangerous situation on the roads, with the possibility of crashes increasing. Traffic patrol must be increased, signboards to caution drivers must be installed, adequate lighting on the roads must be ensured and if necessary, traffic during hours when the fog is denser must be limited or even stopped. Schools and other institutions should plan ahead regarding possible closure during the period.

Public hospitals and healthcare complexes must be prepared to tackle the increase in patients, especially from among children and the elderly, with cold-related ailments. Unforeseen challenges may crop up during these cold spells, but many adverse situations can be avoided with early planning and efficient execution. We expect the government and private sector to start taking steps to mitigate the suffering of people struggling to stave off the cold.

