Mild cold wave disrupts daily life, to linger for 2-3 days

Lowest temperature 9 degree Celsius in Barishal today

Bangladesh is currently grappling with a mild cold wave, primarily affecting the northern regions, including Madaripur, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Barishal, and Bhola.

This cold snap, characterised by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) as lingering for two to three days, is impacting day labourers, children, and the elderly.

The BMD's latest weather bulletin highlights a disparity in temperatures across the country, with the mercury dipping to a low of 9 degrees Celsius in Barishal, contrasting with a high of 27.1 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.

According to meteorological standards, temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius are categorised as a mild cold wave, with the severity rising as temperatures drop.

This weather pattern has also brought moderate to thick fog, particularly from midnight to morning, persisting until noon in some areas. This has resulted in temporary disruptions in air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication, posing challenges to daily commutes and economic activities.

Despite these conditions, the weather is expected to remain dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies. A slight rise in night and day temperatures is anticipated, although many areas are likely to continue experiencing cold day conditions.

The northern parts of Bangladesh have been especially hard-hit by this cold wave, with residents facing bone-shivering cold in recent days. This has significantly disrupted normal life, highlighting the need for adequate measures to protect the most vulnerable segments of the population from the harsh weather.