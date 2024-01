A story of winter enchantment is told through the lens of The Daily Star's Mostafa Sabuj.

The captivating photos depict dewdrops delicately embracing flora in the chilly mornings.

The photos were taken from Bogura's Shahjahanpur upazila yesterday (January 24) morning when the mercury was below 10 degrees Celsius.

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star