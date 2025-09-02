An alarming display of toxicity

DU student’s open rape threat reveals deep-rooted misogyny in society

We are shocked by the repugnant conduct of Dhaka University student Ali Husen, who recently issued a rape threat online against a fellow female student. Husen's post was aimed at BM Fahmida Alam, a candidate from a left-leaning panel for the upcoming DUCSU election. Earlier, she had filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the nomination of SM Farhad, a general secretary candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel, alleging that Farhad was involved in the now-banned Chhatra League. Following the petition, the HC had postponed the DUCSU poll to October 30, only for it to be reinstated by the Supreme Court within an hour.

While many students initially protested the HC order, it is beyond comprehension how a student from the country's most prominent university could utter such vile threats against a fellow student for exercising her legal rights. His post even stated that anyone who finds it "uncivil, deserves the same" as Fahmida. Universities are meant to be spaces where students learn moral and ethical behaviour alongside academic knowledge. But what are students like Husen, and those who supported his call to "gang rape," learning during their most formative years? This is the opposite of constructive debate that universities are supposed to teach and promote.

The distasteful masculinity that was on display also reflected the disturbing impunity surrounding sexual violence in our society. Many men continue to feel entitled to women's bodies and are emboldened to issue threats of sexual violence both online and offline. Too many still believe women can be "put in their place" for behaviours that don't conform their beliefs. Such toxic attitudes stand as barriers to women's political, social, and economic participation, and the fact that those who threaten to commit such heinous acts are seldom held accountable only encourages this behaviour further.

In the context of the DUCSU polls—where campus safety is a major campaign issue—the latest incident is a stark reminder of the urgency of the matter. We urge DU authorities to take immediate disciplinary action not only against the main perpetrator but also against those who supported his call. A criminal case should be filed under the Cyber Protection Ordinance, 2025 to set a precedent that such repulsive conduct will not be tolerated. Finally, we call on our emerging student leaders to actively denounce such behaviours as part of the broader campaign to eradicate gender violence and discrimination. Ensuring women's safety on and off campus must be a collective priority.