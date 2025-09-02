2 probe committees formed over rape threat made to Ducsu polls candidate

Dhaka University today formed two separate committees to investigate the rape threat made on social media against a female student who is contesting in Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election.

One of the committees was formed by the Ducsu election commission, and the other was formed by the proctorial team.

While addressing a press conference at the Senate Building, DU Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin said the committee was asked to submit its report within three working days.

He said, the committee members are working on measures to reduce cyber-bullying and have already met the chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Prof Zashim also said that a meeting has been held with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, where they discussed in detail about the security on the Ducsu election day, and on the campus. A security protocol has been formulated in this regard.

On the other hand, the committee formed by the proctorial team was asked to submit its report by tonight, said DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.