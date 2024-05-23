Accidents waiting to happen

Lift maintenance in Dhaka’s public hospitals is severely neglected

The recent death of a 53-year-old patient who got stuck inside a malfunctioning lift at a Gazipur hospital has brought to light an understated but dangerous issue that plagues our healthcare facilities. According to a report in this daily, rundown, old, rickety lifts are the main mode of transportation inside major state-run hospitals in the capital these days. In some places, the lifts are in such dilapidated conditions that even the lift operators don't feel confident to ride them.

Lift maintenance seems to be one of the least prioritised concerns of hospital authorities in the capital. This daily investigated 13 big state-run hospitals, where complaints of lift malfunctioning and breakdown are commonplace. Lift operators and staffers at these hospitals spoke about horrible experiences of lift failures, some of the incidents causing lifelong trauma.

In one hospital, no one can tell how old the lifts are, but here is a hint: they have collapsible doors. A liftman in that hospital said the walls of the lift he operates sometimes gets electrified, creating a life-threatening risk. He further added that several lift-related accidents had taken place in that hospital over the years, with a patient dying while trapped in the lift in 2014. Overcrowding is a major problem as well, causing the lifts to malfunction, said an engineer at another hospital.

We want to know why such a major issue has not been addressed yet, even though it has persisted for years. Why are the old lifts not being replaced with new and more advanced ones? Why are more lifts not being installed where overcrowding is an issue? This is yet another example of complete disregard for public safety and sheer negligence towards a vital component of a hospital's operation. We urge the health authorities to make safe lift operation at hospitals a priority immediately. After the Gazipur hospital incident, the health directorate has issued a set of directives to ensure safe and smooth lift service in all hospitals. We urge them to follow up on it regularly to ensure that the directives are being followed to the dot, so that no such accidents occur again.