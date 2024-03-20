Malaysia repatriates 2,530 Bangladeshi irregular migrant workers in 3 weeks: report

Malaysia has reportedly repatriated 2,530 undocumented Bangladeshi migrant workers through its Migrant Repatriation Programme launched on March 1.

They were among a total of 11,943 undocumented immigrants repatriated to their respective countries of origin through the programme under Malaysia's immigration department, according to a report of Bernama, published by New Straits Times online.

Malaysian Immigration Director General Ruslin Jusoh, in a press conference, said a total of 16,824 undocumented immigrants completed registration with the programme through their respective embassies as of yesterday.

Of the registered, 12,495 were men, 3,728 were women, 310 were boys, and 291 were girls.

"Indonesia recorded the highest number of illegal immigrants registered with the programme, with 7,782 people, followed by Bangladesh (2,530), India (2,454) and Pakistan (1,617)," he said.