Malaysia to repatriate workers sans documents

Several hundred Bangladeshis held

Malaysia begins its Migration Repatriation Programme (MRP) today, enabling undocumented migrant workers to be sent back to their home countries without facing prosecution.

Malaysia took up the programme amid crackdowns against the irregular foreign workers.

The Immigration Department arrested 14,361 such migrants from Jan 1-Feb 23, its director-general Ruslin Jusoh told the Malaysian newspaper, The Star.

The department will continue its crackdown on undocumented migrants, he said.

Several hundred Bangladeshis are also estimated to be among those arrested, sources from Malaysia told The Daily Star yesterday.

Besides, 139 employers were also arrested on various charges, including employing and harbouring the undocumented migrants.

The MRP, which will continue until Dec 31, is significant for Bangladesh as there are nearly 800,000 Bangladeshis working in Malaysia, but a sizable number of them is estimated to be undocumented for reasons related to unscrupulous labour agents and employers.

Jusoh further told The Star that the foreigners without a valid travel pass or who have overstayed will only be fined RM500 for returning to their home countries under the MRP.

Those who violated their travel passes or permits will only be charged RM300 to return to their country of origin, he said. "No one under the programme will be prosecuted."

They need to surrender to the Immigration department, he said, adding that the department is not appointing any agent to manage the repatriation process as the foreigners can do it themselves.

"We will not take action against those who surrender," he said.

Jusoh also said the foreigners must possess a passport or valid travel document, issued by their country of origin, and also have a one-way ticket back to their country with a departure date within 14 days of applying for the MRP.

"They must also have sufficient money to pay the fine. The payment term is cashless as the department no longer conducts cash transactions."

Those aged 18 years and under will not be fined, which will allow undocumented adults to return home with their children without any extra burden.

"The department will also carry out engagement sessions with foreign missions, particularly of the labour source countries, to explain the new programme.

"We also want to seek their assistance to inform their people here of this latest repatriation initiative and encourage those who have overstayed to return home."