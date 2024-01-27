7 Bangladeshi undocumented workers detained in Malaysia

Seven undocumented Bangladeshi workers were detained in Malaysia today for various immigration offenses, reports The New Straits Times.

They were part of a total of 108 undocumented foreign workers detained in an operation at Pasar Harian Selayang in Kuala Lumpur.

City police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the raid was aimed at criminal activities around the area, particularly those involving undocumented immigrants.

"The primary focus was on tackling issues related to undocumented immigrants while also aiming to eliminate any unhealthy activities in the area," the report quotes Allaudeen as saying in a statement.

Of the 108 detained, the highest number were Indonesian nationals with 52 detainees, followed by Myanmar with 35, 12 from India, seven from Bangladesh, and one each from Pakistan and Nepal.

Earlier on Wednesday, a total of 85 undocumented Bangladeshi workers were detained during separate drives in Malaysia for various immigration-related offenses, according to Malaysian media.

Since late last year, the Malaysian Immigration Department has been active in clamping down on undocumented foreign migrants through several nationwide operations, according to a report in Malay Mail.