45 'overstaying' Bangladeshis held in Malaysia

Malaysia Immigration Department has arrested 49 foreigners including 45 Bangladeshis at a construction site in Perlis on suspicions of overstaying and not having valid travel documents, according to a report in Malaysian media.

Quoting Perlis Immigration Director Khairul Amin Talib the Bernama report said, the foreigners -- 44 Bangladeshi men and one Bangladeshi woman, three Indonesians, and one Indian national, all aged between 19 to 54 -- were arrested during a raid at the construction site of Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Perlis Phase 1, Bukit Chabang around 1:10am on Friday.

They were taken to the Kuala Perlis Immigration detention depot for investigation, according to the official.

"A total of 101 foreigners were checked, with 49 of them arrested for not having valid documents and overstaying," he said in a statement on Friday.

The foreigners will be investigated under Malaysia's immigration act, he added.