USA
AFP, United Nations
Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:35 AM

5 million at risk of starvation in Sudan: UN

The United Nations appealed Friday for Sudan's battling factions to allow delivery of humanitarian relief to fend off looming "catastrophic" hunger.

Some five million Sudanese could face calamitous food insecurity in coming months as a nearly yearlong war between rival generals continues to tear the country apart, according to a UN document seen Friday by AFP.

It triggered a dire humanitarian crisis and acute food shortages, with the country teetering on the brink of famine.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned in a letter to the Security Council that "almost 5 million people could slip into catastrophic food insecurity in some parts of the country in the coming months."

